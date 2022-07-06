Letters: Too many taking their frustrations out in the streets

In the "old days" when Congress passed a law, or the U.S. Supreme Court authored a decision that you didn't like, you wrote a letter to your congressman or to your newspaper and moved on. Today, in this politically charged climate, too many of our fellow citizens take their frustrations to the streets, where the difference between a riot and a legitimate protest becomes a subject of debate. What can bring back civility and/or spirited, but non-violent, debate when disagreements arise? Short of people everywhere returning to the principle of the Golden Rule, I can't come up with anything.

Chloe Murphy, West Chester

Let's criminalize vasectomies while we're at it

So now that The U.S. Supreme Court has taken away women’s right to privacy regarding her reproductive health, let’s continue to save all those potential lives by holding men to the same restrictions.

First, all vasectomies should be illegal and criminalized. And then the states can regulate what men do sexually by themselves in the “privacy” of their home. All those wasted potential lives that can be extinguished by assault weapons, such a waste.

Beth Wayne, North Avondale

Country on wrong track, but not because of Democrats

This letter is in response to the June 30 story headlined "Poll: Most say nation on wrong track." Yes, I agree, our great America is going in the wrong direction. But it’s not because of President Joe Biden or the Democrats. It’s directly because of the Republicans.

The party of "No!" has willfully ignored our founding fathers’ key principle, compromise. They gerrymander districts – against the express will of the voters of Ohio. Their Republican judges allow them to override our wishes. The city of Cincinnati is Democratic, yet for the U.S. House of Representative elections districts, it’s divided in half, so that Republican suburbs can nullify our votes. We deserve our representative.

It could be so easily done! The majority is being ruled by the minority who wants to impose their far-right conservative policies on everyone. The majority of Americans want commonsense gun regulations, abortion with reasonable restrictions, action on climate change and access to voting for all citizens.

Is the country on the wrong track? Most definitely, yes.

Helen Rindsberg, Fairview

