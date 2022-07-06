ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer officials investigate ‘impractical’ scores of 91-1, 95-0

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eL3S8_0gVuGf3h00

(NEXSTAR) – Soccer officials in Sierra Leone have launched an investigation into two recent, eye-popping final scores they called “impractical” in a news release Monday.

Since five or six goals in a 90-minute soccer match might be considered a high-scoring affair, dozens of scores will inevitably raise suspicions of match-fixing.

That’s exactly what happened when Eastern Regional Super 10 League’s Gulf FC trounced Koquima Lebanon by a final score of 91-1, second only to Kahunla’s absolute thrashing of Lumbebu United, 95-0.

Even more improbably, the scores at halftime were 7-1 and 2-0, respectively, according to BBC Sport Africa.

Leading up to the onslaught of goals, Gulf FC and Kahunla had been battling for the last remaining place in the league and a chance to qualify for the Premier League Playoff. The two teams were tied when it came to points allotted for wins and ties, and the BBC reports that it became clear that the better goal differential would wind up being the deciding factor.

These states have reported the most monkeypox cases: CDC data

“We can’t stand by and see an embarrassing situation like this go unpunished,” Sierra Leone Football Association President Thomas Daddy Brima told the BBC. “We’re going to launch an immediate investigation and bring to book all those responsible for this mediocrity.”

The SLFA said in a statement that it has “zero tolerance” for match manipulation and vowed a thorough investigation.

If officials deem the results valid, the two scores would be among the highest ever recorded. The most lopsided result to date is thought to have occurred in October 2002 when Madagascar club team SO l’Emyrne scored a Guinness Record 149 own goals , giving AS Adema a 149-0 victory. The SO l’Emyrne players apparently scored on themselves repeatedly in protest of refereeing decisions, according to Reuters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bbc Sport#Gulf Fc#Bbc Sport Africa#Slfa
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo not traveling with Manchester United for preseason tour

The saga involving Premier League club Manchester United and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken yet another interesting turn. Per Rob Dawson of ESPN, Ronaldo will not be part of the United squad traveling on Friday for a preseason tour of Thailand and Australia. The news comes after it was reported over this past weekend that the 37-year-old wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer to join a club participating in the upcoming season's UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Euro 2022 fixtures: Which matches are on today and what time are they?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England are aiming to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge - and Wiegman herself took Netherlands to the final of that tournament.The summer has started well for England with a 1-0 win over Austria, with the boss praising the home support which could prove pivotal throughout the tournament.“It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Notable European stars who have transferred to MLS in 2022

It’s a good time to be a Major League Soccer fan. The competition is narrow in both the Eastern and Western Conference with wins extremely difficult to come by – and it will only get tougher from here. MLS has two transfer windows in a calendar year that...
MLS
BBC

Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals. The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday. Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2022 result, final score and reaction as Beth Mead wins it for Lionesses

Hosts England made a winning start to their Euro 2022 campaign by beating Austria 1-0 in front of a tournament record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford.Beth Mead grabbed the decisive goal in the 16th minute for the Lionesses and although Sarina Wiegman’s team struggled to create clear-cut chances, they will be delighted with the three points.Austria were on the back foot for much of the game but came close to a leveller in the 78th as England goalkeeper Mary Earps did well to keep out a curling effort from Barbara Dunst.England’s other Group A rivals, Northern Ireland and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Euro 2022: England’s opportunity to showcase pedigree on home soil as Continent’s finest awaits

The last time England hosted the Women’s European Championship, only one part of England really saw any of it. The eight-team tournament in 2005 was played entirely within the confines of the North West, stretching as far north as Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road but no further south than the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington. Germany ran out 3-1 winners against Norway at Ewood Park in front of a crowd of 21,105. England finished bottom of their group, by the way.Seventeen years later, the next three-and-a-half weeks promise to demonstrate how much has changed since. It all begins in the North West...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Jamaica live stream: Watch Concacaf W Championship online, TV start time for U.S. women's soccer

The United States women's national team will square off against Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT are coming off of a 3-0 win against Haiti and Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0 to open the tournament as both teams sit atop Group A standings. A win for either side will put them in prime position to win the group with one game remaining.
UEFA
WATE

WATCH: Reece Van Haaften goes one-on-one with UT Soccer coach Joe Kirt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Longtime women’s soccer assistant Joe Kirt was promoted to head coach of the University of Tennessee Women’s Soccer program following the departure of 2021 SEC Coach of the Year Brian Pensky back in April. Kirt joined Tennessee in 2007 and most recently served as associate head coach. The Brookfield, Wisconsin native […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy