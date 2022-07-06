ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer officials investigate ‘impractical’ scores of 91-1, 95-0

By Jeremy Tanner
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAGDh_0gVuGcPW00
(File: Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – Soccer officials in Sierra Leone have launched an investigation into two recent, eye-popping final scores they called “impractical” in a news release Monday.

Since five or six goals in a 90-minute soccer match might be considered a high-scoring affair, dozens of scores will inevitably raise suspicions of match-fixing.

That’s exactly what happened when Eastern Regional Super 10 League’s Gulf FC trounced Koquima Lebanon by a final score of 91-1, second only to Kahunla’s absolute thrashing of Lumbebu United, 95-0.

Even more improbably, the scores at halftime were 7-1 and 2-0, respectively, according to BBC Sport Africa.

Leading up to the onslaught of goals, Gulf FC and Kahunla had been battling for the last remaining place in the league and a chance to qualify for the Premier League Playoff. The two teams were tied when it came to points allotted for wins and ties, and the BBC reports that it became clear that the better goal differential would wind up being the deciding factor.

“We can’t stand by and see an embarrassing situation like this go unpunished,” Sierra Leone Football Association President Thomas Daddy Brima told the BBC. “We’re going to launch an immediate investigation and bring to book all those responsible for this mediocrity.”

The SLFA said in a statement that it has “zero tolerance” for match manipulation and vowed a thorough investigation.

If officials deem the results valid, the two scores would be among the highest ever recorded. The most lopsided result to date is thought to have occurred in October 2002 when Madagascar club team SO l’Emyrne scored a Guinness Record 149 own goals, giving AS Adema a 149-0 victory. The SO l’Emyrne players apparently scored on themselves repeatedly in protest of refereeing decisions, according to Reuters.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman admits to Fourth of July stabbing in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after she stabbed a man in Whitehaven on the Fourth of July, police say. Kimberly Jemison is being accused of stabbing her boyfriend on the 3500 block of Popinjay Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say they were contacted...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child found wandering on Highway 51 in Southaven

UPDATE: The child’s family has been located, and they are now taking the child home. Child Protective Services has been contacted, according to the Southaven Police Chief. SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are looking for the parents of a boy found on Highway 51 on Tuesday. Southaven PD posted about this incident on Tuesday morning. […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Four arrested after alleged crime spree ends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Two men and two teens are facing serious charges after allegedly committing a number of crimes including stealing a car from the Memphis International Airport. Investigators haven’t said if the vehicle was taken from the parking garage or cell phone lot where people wait to pick up passengers. Either way, rideshare driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Jamaica live stream: Watch Concacaf W Championship online, TV start time for U.S. women's soccer

The United States women's national team will square off against Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT are coming off of a 3-0 win against Haiti and Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0 to open the tournament as both teams sit atop Group A standings. A win for either side will put them in prime position to win the group with one game remaining.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Sport#Madagascar#Gulf Fc#Bbc Sport Africa#Slfa
BBC

Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals. The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday. Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Euro 2022 LIVE: England vs Austria early team news and build-up as Lionesses prepare for opener

Follow all the latest build-up and early team news ahead of Euro 2022 finally getting underway this evening when England take on Austria at Old Trafford.The Lionesses are hoping three points will lay down an early marker in Group A, which features Norway and Northern Ireland as well as tonight’s opponents. Austria are ranked 21st in Fifa’s world rankings and come into the fixture in good form after an impressive 1-0 victory over Belgium in their final warm-up match last week.There is legitimate belief that England could finally win their first-ever major women’s football tournament this summer, especially with...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Caretaker charged after woman left in hot car at Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A Memphis caretaker was charged after being accused of leaving a woman in a hot car at Shelby Farms on the Fourth of July, police said. Police said caretaker Stephani Nunn, 23, is responsible for leaving the vulnerable adult in the vehicle without air conditioning while she went on a walk at the park.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Murfreesboro man missing after visiting Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Middle Tennessee are searching for a missing man who never returned home after visiting Memphis. Donald Eugene Foster, 51, of Murfreesboro was reported missing on Monday, July 4 by the residential care facility where he currently lives. Police say Foster was returning to Murfreesboro after visiting his mother in Memphis […]
WREG

2 dead in double shooting at Marshall County, MS gas station

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)— Two men have been shot at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Officers said the shooting happened at the M&W Quick Stop just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1048 US 72 in Lamar, Mississippi.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Arkansas woman killed during crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has died after a crash on I-55, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-55 in Mississippi County around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Reports say Brittany Woodson, 27, lost control of her car after she attempted to switch lanes to avoid […]
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
WREG

MSCS investigating allegations against school Superintendent Joris Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School board is beginning an external investigation into “recent allegations of impropriety” by district Superintendent Joris Ray. The board voted on the measure during an emergency meeting with legal counsel Wednesday night. Divorce documents obtained by WREG show Ray admitted to infidelity in his marriage. The documents name women who could […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

More than $50M in unclaimed money returned to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced his office has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed cash and stock to the state since 2020. According to McRae, about one in 10 people have unclaimed money. “My team has been aggressive in returning unclaimed money. The way I see it: this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

First Whataburger in Mid-South set to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over. The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

US Marshals operation leads to 122 arrests in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– More than 1,500 fugitives nationwide are behind bars Wednesday for violent crimes including murder, aggravated assault, and rape after a special operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service. “During the month of June, the U.S. Marshal Service deployed Operation North Star in Memphis and 9 other cities,” said Tyreece Miller with the U.S. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teenager missing from Martin, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy missing from Martin, Tennessee. Trevor Lewis was last seen earlier Wednesday, authorities say. He may be traveling in a silver 2003 Chevrolet Malibu. If you have seen Trevor, the vehicle, or have any information,...
MARTIN, TN
WREG

Career criminal sentenced to 15 years for possession of a firearm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Carlos Gwin, also known as “Carlos Chambers,” was sentenced to 180 months in prison with three years of supervised release....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy