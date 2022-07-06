U.S. Embassy issues security alert for northwest Baja California
SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City is warning Americans about possible increased confrontations between rival criminal organizations in Tijuana and Rosarito Beach.
And U.S. citizens are being told to expect a wider Mexican law enforcement presence due to the arrest of a prominent drug cartel leader over the weekend.Murders of women up 85% in Tijuana this year
A news release issued by the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana says “criminal organization assassinations and territorial disputes can result in bystanders being injured or killed.”Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border
The consulate has issued a Level 3 warning, which means travelers should reconsider travel to northwest Baja California due to crime and kidnappings.
