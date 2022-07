ADAMS, Mass. — The Adams Incubator will host an artist meet-up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, allowing local artists to come together to talk and network. The event is being organized jointly by Adams Theater, Common Folk Artist Collective, the Rapoza Center for the Arts and the Adams Arts Advisory Board. Robin Rapoza, executive director of the Rapoza Center, said the event should provide an informal space for local artists to get to know each other.

