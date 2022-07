This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As we previously revealed, LinaBell the pink fox and newest friend of Duffy the Disney Bear is making her way to Tokyo DisneySea starting September 8, and now we have a full list of all new merchandise featuring LinaBell that will release at the park! Starting on September 8, guests can pick up all of these at McDuck’s Department Store, Aunt Peg’s Village Store, and Galleria Disney.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO