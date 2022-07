GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County non-profit that sent hundreds of toys to the displaced children of Ukraine is at it again. Rick’s Toybox has now teamed up with a law enforcement chaplain, heading to Ukraine, to counsel and train those impacted by the Russian invasion. And, much like the first shipment of toys, Rick’s Toybox can’t do this one alone either.

