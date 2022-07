As the Coronado High School Class of 2022 celebrated the end of their four-year journey together, many students found themselves the lucky recipient of a senior award. Receiving any senior award is a massive achievement, especially at a high-caliber school such as CHS. But two annual awards stand out as some of the most honorable and prestigious, the Jike Wong and Molly McGowan Awards. These awards date back to the 1940s and recognize one male and one female student who truly encompass what it means to be an Islander. I was able to chat with the 2022 Jike Wong Award recipient, Tristan Rinko, about his life and what he thinks it means to be an Islander.

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO