“Stars Of The Show”

In “Elvis,” there are three transformational moments that define Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) as the King of Rock: his rambunctious 1954 performance at The Louisiana Hayride, where he was discovered by the innovative yet overprotective manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks); his surprising ’68 NBC “Comeback Special,” where he rediscovered his rock ‘n’ roll roots; and the start of his legendary run at Las Vegas’ International Hotel, where he launched his final, glam era in ’69.
What Butler wears during each of these transformational moments — a pink-and-black suit, tight black leather-on-leather outfit, and...
