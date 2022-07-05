ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

“Stars Of The Show”

coronadonewsca.com
 2 days ago

Recently in my travels as a driver with Coronado Livery, I was dispatched to the Navy Lodge out on North Island to pick up a group of Lieutenants, aviators, all decked out in their always-impressive dress-white uniforms, chests bursting with...

www.coronadonewsca.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to. According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Star Tom Hanks Describes Colonel Tom Parker as Both ‘Sleazy’ and a ‘Lovely Man’

Tom Hanks has some contrasting thoughts on Elvis manager Colonel Tom Parker after playing him in the upcoming film. Hanks is unrecognizable in the Baz Luhrmann-directed flick. Hidden underneath a padded suit and a prosthetic nose, some might feel that Hanks struggled to identify with the Colonel. However, the Saving Private Ryan actor sees Colonel Parker as multifaceted.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Government
Coronado, CA
Government
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals Behind-Scenes Secret About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler

While helping to promote the upcoming biopic “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough shared a behind-the-scenes secret about Austin Butler. While speaking about the actor, who plays Elvis Presley in the film, Riley Keough shared, “One of the most remarkable parts to me about ‘Elvis that people may not know (because he’s done such an fantastic job) is that Austin Butler is singing all of the early Elvis vocals himself.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Collider

10 Best Shows and Movies Starring 'Elvis' Actor Austin Butler

Writer/director Baz Luhrmann delivers one of the first big movies of the summer with his stylish biopic Elvis, which depicts Elvis Presley’s (Austin Butler) rise in the entertainment industry and his complicated relationship with his longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The film has already received plenty of praise for Luhrmann’s flashy vision, its engaging and emotional storytelling, and an against-type performance from Hanks. However, Butler’s breakout performance as the titular King of Rock and Roll is garnering the most acclaim and while it’s certainly Butler’s biggest role to date, Elvis isn’t likely the first time audiences have seen him.
TV SHOWS
BBC

James Caan: Oscar-nominated actor and Godfather star dies at 82

US actor James Caan, who rose to fame for his portrayal of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, has died aged 82. A leading man in Hollywood throughout the 1970s whose career spanned decades; he was nominated for an Oscar, an Emmy and four Golden Globes. Caan's family thanked fans on...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Misery’ Star, Dead at 82

Legendary actor James Caan has died at the age of 82, as confirmed by those closest to him on his personal Twitter account. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” they wrote. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wings Of Gold#Navy
IndieWire

‘Elvis’: Breaking Down the 3 Defining Costumes from Baz Luhrmann’s Delirious Biopic

Click here to read the full article. In “Elvis,” there are three transformational moments that define Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) as the King of Rock: his rambunctious 1954 performance at The Louisiana Hayride, where he was discovered by the innovative yet overprotective manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks); his surprising ’68 NBC “Comeback Special,” where he rediscovered his rock ‘n’ roll roots; and the start of his legendary run at Las Vegas’ International Hotel, where he launched his final, glam era in ’69. What Butler wears during each of these transformational moments — a pink-and-black suit, tight black leather-on-leather outfit, and...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann on His Leading Man’s Transformation: ‘The Austin Butler That Was in Disney Shows Doesn’t Exist Anymore’

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” isn’t your typical biopic. But then again, why should it be?. A character as influential and flamboyant as Elvis Presley (played, peerlessly, by Austin Butler from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) is deserving of a different approach and that is what Luhrmann delivers, offering up a fractured fairy tale and cautionary fable about fame and influence in midcentury America. At the center of his film isn’t Elvis but Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks under considerable prosthetics), the carnival barker-turned-Svengali that had a little too much sway over the King of Rock ‘n Roll. Sure, he helped elevate Presley in the public consciousness but also trapped him in a gilded cage.
MOVIES
Deadline

Dave Franco, Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris And Jena Malone Join Kristen Stewart In ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ For A24

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris and Jena Malone have joined Kristen Stewart and Anna Baryshnikov in Love Lies Bleeding with A24 and Film4 teaming on the pic. Rose Glass will direct from a script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. The film is described as a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. A24 will produce alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions. Film4 developed the film alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance with A24, which will handle the global release of the film. Production starts...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy