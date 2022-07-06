ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

Lines and trees down in Shorpshire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTownsend remembers Walker’s Catfish Cabin after overnight fire. Ice cream parlor to soon...

Tree Hugger

Turn Your Garden Into the Perfect Place to Cool Off This Summer

In any garden, keeping plants healthy and happy is a major goal. But good garden design not only meets the needs of plants and wildlife; it should also provide an optimal human environment. This applies during all the seasons, but right now, thinking about how a garden can help us stay cool and comfortable during hot summer days is particularly relevant.
GARDENING
AOL Corp

6 plants and flowers that will attract hummingbirds to your garden

Hummingbirds might be tiny, but they have hearty appetites and get their fill from a myriad of plant species found in gardens. In fact, it is thought that many plants, particularly narrow and tubular varieties, have evolved over time to accommodate their long, slender bills. "Some flowers are so narrow, they can only be pollinated by hummingbirds!" says Paddy Cunningham, birding expert at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
purewow.com

12 Flowering Shrubs That Bloom All Summer

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Flowering shrubs are one of the easiest ways to liven up your landscape. And shrubs that bloom all summer—with zero...
GARDENING
#Catfish#Fire Ice#Ice Cream Parlor#University Of Tennessee
Family Handyman

Are Mums Perennials?

Mums are probably the one fall flower that everyone recognizes. Their arrival in the garden center is also a sure sign we’re on the downward slope of the growing season. Yes, most mums are perennial flowers. Those mums that look like well-manicured mounds of foliage and flowers at garden centers are perennial flowers, generally best in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 5 to 9. These plants are usually referred to as hardy mums or garden mums.
GARDENING
The Independent

Search for dormice and bats finds toads up trees

Citizen science projects looking for hazel dormice and bats have discovered another, more unexpected inhabitant of trees: common toads. Researchers from the University of Cambridge and amphibian charity Froglife, supported by the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), have investigated the tree-climbing potential of amphibians at a national scale.
WILDLIFE
BobVila

12 Lucky Plants Worth Bringing Into Your Home

Is there such a thing as lucky plants? Because people tend to identify luck with money, many so-called lucky indoor plants are those with roundish leaves resembling coins. Can they really bring you prosperity? That idea is, of course, pure superstition. However, indoor greenery has been found to improve the...
GARDENING
The Daily South

The Best Compact Hydrangea Varieties for Small Yards

No garden flower can hold a candle to the bloom bonanza of hydrangeas. They deliver year after year with an explosion of color in the garden and can act as the easiest centerpiece of all time when cut and brought indoors (just don't forget the alum powder). "I think one of the main appeals is the big flower display that lasts a long time," says Rip Weaver, executive director of Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama. "Regardless of whether it is a French hydrangea, an oakleaf, or the panicle hydrangea, all have long-lasting bloom displays and most are extremely dependable for a good display year after year."
HOOVER, AL
House Digest

15 Colorful Ornamental Grasses To Add To Your Landscape

A blast of colors in a well-kept garden is a sure-fire way to add that perfect touch to your home. Many would prefer searching for the best flowers with nice fragrances and bright colors, with a year-round cycle. Flowers are a great addition to your garden, but when you want to explore more about the green, serene and beautiful environment, ornamental grasses come into the discussion.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

The 6 Best Flowers to Line Your Border Garden

Planting flower borders can be a challenge, especially when you have to determine which varieties work best in this area of your garden. With so many options to choose from, you might start to wonder if having a border garden is necessary altogether, or whether you should simply fill in the space with plants and shrubs you already have. There are several benefits to filling this space strategically, though, starting with color and scale, says Pamm Cooper, an extension educator at the University of Connecticut Home and Garden Education Center. They structure the space, "especially if they are the foreground for a fence, stone wall, or building in the background—or a softener for a hardscape such as a driveway or sidewalk," she says.
GARDENING
DoYouRemember?

Nice Neighbors Show Up To Help One Dad Mow His Lawn

A young family found out just how nice neighbors can be. Madison and Blake Mealy recently moved to a rural area in the Blue Ridge Mountains with their baby, hoping for some country living. Presumably used to a much smaller yard, Blake went out and bought a small walking mower to cut their grass.
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

Cops in Georgia Find 23 Bags of Decapitated Farm Animals

A police lieutenant in Georgia found items he described as “definitely bizarre” over the weekend: 23 bags of dead animals, some of which were beheaded. According to a police report released on Tuesday, residents at an apartment complex in Athens called police after one smelled a foul odor and another saw a bag in the woods with an animal’s leg peeking out. Citing the police report, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that the dead animals included beheaded goats, chickens, and pigeons, and a small pig with its head intact. Police estimate that the animals were discarded at the location a few weeks ago. However, officers found another batch of animals at a different location—residents had reported an odor in November, but the smell since disappeared—and estimated that those animals had been dumped last autumn. Police have not yet made any arrests.
ATHENS, GA
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING

