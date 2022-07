EAST PROVIDENCE – Jack LaRose will gladly attest to the fact that there is something to be said about the gift of peace of mind after spending time in the recruiting waters. Baseball-wise, this summer represents a vast departure from the one the Cumberland native experienced at this time last year. Having arrived at a definitive conclusion regarding his post-high school plans, the rising junior who attends Bishop Hendricken is in a position where his focus can squarely shift to what happens between the white lines.

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO