Double Rainbow in Powell

Townsend remembers Walker’s Catfish Cabin after overnight fire. Ice cream parlor to soon serve scoops on University of Tennessee’s campus. The University of Tennessee announced the latest scoop: a new old-fashioned ice cream parlor will open its doors in the fall. Lines and trees down in Shorpshire. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of hammerhead flatworms around Knoxville and numerous in Norris, Tennessee. The hammerhead flatworms are not native to the United States. They are an invasive species with no predators. They seek hot, humid environments. The...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This pup will have you running amuck. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in with another pet of the week. Thistle is 4 months old and is ready to find his forever home. Cera Smith, with HSTV, says Thistle needs an owner who has the time and patience to domesticate him. He still has some obedient skills to master, but Smith says he is “a good boy, with a lot of love to give.”
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following truly massive rains early Thursday, we took a long time to heat up. Much of Friday is dry. Saturday has multiple rounds of rain on tap. Next week is a little hotter, and drier - though not totally dry. Join us on the WVLT First...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of the events happening around East Tennessee for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. Summer Nights concert series is back this Thursday at Pinnacle Turkey Creek. Every other Thursday, you and the family can enjoy live music, dinner, activities, giveaways, and more! It’s from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. The Jazzspirations will be performing and Jimmys’ Food Truck will be there.
Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said there were four vehicles involved in the crash Thursday night. Officials with the Blount Co. Sheriff's Office are searching for the owner of the truck that crashed through a Blount Co. home. Cocke Co. animal shelter splits from county, board member outlines next...
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Horse Haven of Tennessee asked for donations after rescuing four horses in Sevier County late last month. Horse Haven representatives said they received calls from local and state entities asking for help, so they brought in the horses. The horses have had their vet checks and are currently on refeeding plans.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Humane Society, Tennessee Valley said Spike and Forrest are two dogs in its care who are looking for homes right now. Spike is the black and white boy, and Forrest is the Brindle-colored dog. HSTV said Spike keeps getting overlooked, because he doesn’t like to be...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a several-year hiatus, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. in Knoxville is back and plans to be bigger and better than before. Program Lead Joseph Noe told WVLT News the non-profit offers an alternative to what many veterans, who carry trauma, turn to. The non-profit offers any military men and women physical and emotional rehabilitation through fly fishing, mostly in the mountains.
After first announcing plans to redevelop the historic Kern's Bakery in South Knoxville in 2015, the next phase of construction on the 16-acre mixed-use site is underway and we've learned many of the businesses which will occupy the food hall.
Power lines and trees have fallen in Shorpshire at Widdecome after storms. A double rainbow blooms over Powell after a tumultuous storm. WVLT News captured this timelapse video in South Knoxville of the sunset during a storm on Tuesday. TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Cumberland Co. woman. Updated: 3...
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - While fireworks filled the sky across East Tennessee, a well-known Townsend restaurant was burning to the ground. Co-owner Keith Guire said they still don’t know how the building burned down, but under his new ownership, the restaurant was only in business for 45 days before the fire. During that time, Guire said they sold $79,000 in BBQ and catfish and were very busy.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cool down this summer heat with some delicious ice cream. Sugar Queen Creamery has officially opened their doors two weeks ago and have had a rotating doors ever since. This unique South Knoxville ice cream parlor is family owned is homemade, from the ice cream...
KNOXVILLE, TN — It was a celebration befitting a King. The festivities were held in the ballroom of the Crowne Plaza, one of Knoxville’s finest hotels. Guest came from far and wide, dignitaries, community leaders, including candidate for Tennessee governor, Memphis Councilman, JB Smiley Jr. It was the...
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Many residents in Knox County spent the day cleaning up from Tuesday night’s storms. Many Powell neighborhoods, including Berkshire Boulevard, were scattered with downed power lines and debris. According to KUB, 11 power poles were snapped in the Powell area. “It was pretty crazy how much damage just came right through […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 5th annual Sunflower Celebration will add guided group bike rides to the agenda for this year’s event at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area. The Sunflower Celebration starts from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency...
