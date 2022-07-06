LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A report from a large electricity grid manager says Trempealeau County could see electricity outages this summer.

The Midwest-based company MISO says compared to other years, the upper Midwest this year has fewer energy reserves because of an increase in energy demand.

It says the Trempealeau County area would be at risk for controlled rolling blackouts.

But experts at Dairyland Power, one of the biggest providers to the region, says their customers shouldn’t be worried.

“We had very high demand days in June and the system weathered very well,” said Brent Ridge, Dairyland’s president and CEO. “We’re in a position to have all our units operating. [My message to customers is] Be vigilant, look for communications, but don’t be overly worried about there being rolling blackouts this summer.”

Ridge said there would be several steps providers would take before resorting to a blackout, such as asking customers to reduce their energy usage. Ridge added that Trempealeau County’s energy reserves are in a good place, making the possibility of rolling blackouts less likely.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Waukon mayor arrested for felony child endangerment

Dairyland Power says rolling blackouts unlikely in Trempealeau County

Body found in Mississippi River near Homer, Minnesota

La Crosse-area hospitals conduct drills to prepare for possible mass casualty events

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.