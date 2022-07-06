ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Red states have MORE people in work than before the start of the pandemic as they see faster post-COVID economic recovery than blue counterparts

By Paul Farrell For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Republican-led states are continuing to outperform their Democrat rivals economically, and now have more people in work than there were before COVID.

Analysis by Moody's found that red states - those that have voted for a GOP president in the last two elections - are up 341,000 jobs in total, compared to February 2020.

But it was a different story in blue states, which are still collectively 1.3 million workers down on totals taken just before the pandemic began two-and-a-half years ago.

According to a Moody's Analytics study, 11 of the top 15 states for economic output, employment, retail sales and new home listings are Republican, with Florida leading the way.

On the other hand, eight of the bottom ten are Democratic run states.

A major reason for the shift is the mass migration of the US workforce that occurred during the pandemic, reports the Wall Street Journal. Between February 2021 and February 2022, 46 million Americans moved, the most in a year since 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mn6AN_0gVuEpi900
Republican-led states are continuing to outperform their Democrat rivals economically, and now have more people in work than there were before COVID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kS7rE_0gVuEpi900
Analysis by Moody's found that red states - those that have voted for a GOP president in the last two elections - are up 341,000 jobs in total, compared to February 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXOS0_0gVuEpi900
GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis will likely be pointing Florida's amazing economic recovery post Covid-19 when primary season kicks in 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idu3l_0gVuEpi900
California Governor Gavin Newsom has overseen some of the most draconian Covid-19 restrictions over the past two years 

In many cases, this was the result of remote work allowing Americans to seek out cheaper housing and a better quality of life in states away from the pricier coastal areas.

Others likely fled to GOP-led states because of their lighter or non-existent lockdown measures, with school and business closures angering millions of Americans

The states that saw the most new residents are Florida, Texas and North Carolina, all three of which went for ex-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The states that lost the most taxpayers, California, New York and Illinois, all went for Biden.

In addition to being Republican, all of the states that gained residents were also states with fewer Covid-19 restrictions, with Florida being the primary example.

The seven states that never issued work from home orders, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Utah, all have Republican governors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYMph_0gVuEpi900
The 2020 presidential electoral map. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, red states have been outperforming blue states economically

Politico reported in June 2021, that the states with the highest levels of unemployment, California, Connecticut and Hawaii, all still had Covid restrictions in place.

At the same time, states that had least eased their restrictions, Montana, New Hampshire, Arkansas, South Dakota, Utah, Missouri and Nebraska, which are all red states, were recording pre-pandemic levels of economic activity.

During this period, the sluggish economies of blue states such as California, New York and Hawaii, could be partly attributed to a lack of tourism.

Whereas states such as Utah and Nebraska count food processing and manufacturing as their most profitable industries, both were sorely needed during the pandemic.

By the end of 2021, the states experiencing the highest rates of of Covid-19 related deaths were red and the lowest were blue.

But California witnessed similar trends to Florida, and debate continues over whether lockdowns and mask mandates actually made much difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYnRN_0gVuEpi900
Cape Coral, Florida, was one of the most popular destinations for those who left the US's bigger cities during the Covid-19 pandemic

The ability to work from home as a result of Covid is also thought to be a major motivating factor in encouraging people to move.

The Journal notes in their reporting that the long term migration effects of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade remains to be seen.

On May 20, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that his state will record its record budget surplus of over $20 billion for the financial year ending June 30.

The potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate said in announcing the surplus: 'By keeping our economy open, maintaining a low tax environment, and being fiscally responsible, Florida's budget reserves have never been stronger.'

He continued: 'While Washington, D.C., has consistently gotten things wrong, Florida has consistently done things right.'

The governor's office says that some of the surplus will be used to raise teacher salaries and to improves schools in the state.

Much of it will also be held to tide Floridians over during the next economic downturn.

Arkansas, a thoroughly Republican state, recorded a surplus of $1.6 billion for the most recent financial year, a new record. The previous record was set in 2020 when it was $946 million.

The last time Arkansas voted blue in a presidential election was when its native son, Bill Clinton, ran for reelection in 1996.

Another sign of robust economic recover is in Texas where cities such as Houston and Austin have seen more than 50% office space occupancy.

On the other hand, 60% of office space in each of Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose remains unoccupied.

The Wall Street Journal goes on to note that the states that gained the most residents have lower income tax rates than those who lost residents.

In April 2022, Tennessee, a red state, recorded its all-time lowest unemployment rate of 3.2% while the economy rose by 8.6% in 2021. The state's Republican Governor Bill Lee is raising teacher pay, hiring more law enforcement and freezing tuition at state colleges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gWbI_0gVuEpi900
For the second year in a row, Arkansas is posting a record budget surplus. The state hasn't voted for a Democrat as president since Bill Clinton's reelection in 1996

In total, 12 states with Republican legislatures reported record-low unemployment, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those statistics says that nine states, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah, are recording having more jobs that than pre-pandemic.

The same release showed that through March 2022, nine of the top 10 states for jobs recovered since the coronavirus pandemic began are led by Republican governors, and all 10 states have Republican-controlled legislatures.

An example of a state economy under stress comes from New York, where with $1.4 billion for child care promised, the New York Times reported that the Democratic lawmakers were concerned about paying for their pledge without federal assistance.

A Redfin study found that Cape Coral, Florida, was one of the most popular destinations for those who moved during the pandemic.

The city's population has risen nearly 10% in 2021 and 2022 with the majority of migrants coming from Chicago.

San Francisco that lost the most residents of any city during the pandemic, according to the study. The majority of those who left the city stayed in California, settling in the Sacramento-area.

While Los Angeles lost more than 50,000 residents, with the majority relocating to San Diego.

New York City lost 80,000 residents with the most settling in Miami.

Comments / 10

ethical journalism
4d ago

Well the old saying vote with your feet must apply. The people were so disgusted the picked up and moved. Now gruesome Newsom wants to be president. If the most people moving out of a state, and most educational lag, with highest taxes is losing people , why would anyone vote for do as I say, not as I do Newsom.

Reply
16
Thinking Patriot
4d ago

hmm, I wonder why? Maybe not locking everyone down for 2 years might have something to do with it

Reply
12
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past four weeks, though they increased almost 6% in the past 14 days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 106,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 224 per 100,000 people. […]
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Poorest Town in Every State

Rising income inequality in the United States has been a central economic major for years, as more income is captured by the top 20% wealthiest households every year. According to a Pew Research report from 2020, the income the top quintile has brought in has risen from 43% in 1968 to 52% in 2018. This […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb, with about 3,500 deaths in the past two weeks alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some states are deadlier than others, however. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is North Carolina. Daily deaths from COVID-19 have […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red States#Blue States#Economic Recovery#Economy#Republican#Moody#Gop#Moody S Analytics#Democratic#The Wall Street Journal#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best U.S. City For Retirees

By 2030, every Baby Boomer will be over 65, according to the US. Census. This portion of the population now totals 73 million people. Census experts added: “Older adults are projected to outnumber children under age 18 for the first time in U.S. history by 2034, according to Census Bureau projections.” Among the decisions many […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

477K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy