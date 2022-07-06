ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maroon 5 Announced They Are Cancelling Their North American Tour

By Holly Haze
 2 days ago
Maroon 5 has announced they are canceling their North American tour.

The band made the announcement to Facebook saying due to unexpected issues and increased costs have impeded their ability to present the first-class show that you deserve. “ The touring page on the band’s official website still lists two dates under its 2022 world tour: a festival on July 9 in Quebec City, Quebec, and three days at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida in August.

The band performed here in Charlotte back in September.

What is your favorite Maroon 5 song? Have you ever purchased tickets for a show that was later canceled? What was the reason given?

Comments / 17

moondog
1d ago

I'm going to guess pitiful ticket sales

