Pennsylvania softball: York-Adams players named to all-state teams

Accolades continue to roll in for York-Adams softball players.

Eight players from four teams were named to the all-state teams in six classifications, it was announced Thursday. The teams were chosen by the Pa. High School Softball Coaches Association.

Central York, which won Division I and YAIAA tournament titles, led the way with four players named to the Class 6A squad. Dallastown added one in the same classification.

A pair of Littlestown players were named to the Class 3A squad, as well as one player from Hanover.

League coaches' Division I Player of the Year, Rylee Dryer, is the only Panther named to the first team. The senior center fielder hit .541 with seven homers among 40 hits, 26 RBI and 26 stolen bases.

Ava Beamesderfer, Division I Pitcher of the Year, was named to the second team. The Appalachian State commit went 20-1 in her junior season, with 161 strikeouts and a 1.76 ERA.

Senior Brynn Weigle and junior Jenna Stiffler, both league all-stars, were named to the state second team at second base and DP, respectively. Weigle finished with a .494 average with 25 hits and 28 RBI. Stiffler hit .403 with 25 hits and 25 RBI.

Dallastown's Tessa Thompson hit .508 with 27 RBI in 31 hits. The senior league all-star was named to the state first team as a utility player.

Littlestown junior Chelsea Stonesifer, who was named the YAIAA Division III Pitcher and Player of the Year, made Class 3A second-team all-state as a pitcher. She had a 2.11 ERA with 143 strikeouts, and hit .475 with eight homers and 30 RBI. Senior Carli Thayer, a league all-star, was named to the second team at shortstop.

Hanover senior Keana Noel, a Division IV all-star, was named to the Class 3A first team as a utility player.

All-State Teams

Overall Player of the Year: Deirdre Flaherty, C, Mt. Lebanon

Overall Pitchers of the Year: Payton List, Beaver Area | Julia Shearer, North Penn

Class A

Player of the Year: Anna Gunby, 2B, Conemaugh Valley

Pitcher of the Year: Faith Persing, Montgomery

First team

Pitchers: Izabella Donaldson, Meyersdale; Emma Mauer, Tri-Valley; Mikaila Obenrader, Saegertown; Faith Persing, Montgomery

Catchers: Katelyn Ledwich, Conemaugh Valley; Brittany Rice, Tri-Valley; Emily Susanj, Northeast Bradford; London Whipkey, West Greene

First base: Mikaya Beadle, Nativity BVM; Zoe Hetz, Meyersdale

Second base: Anna Gunby, Conemaugh Valley

Third base: Lexi Snyder, Tri-Valley; Molly Ward, Canton Area

Shortstop: Delanie Davison, Conemaugh Valley; Bella DeMark, Bishop Canevin; Mackenzie Parks, Allegheny Clarion Valley; Gianna Poletti, Tri-Valley; Makenzie Wagner, Bucktail

Outfield: Noel Anthony, Clarion Area; Bella Grecek, Conemaugh Valley; Emma Suplizio, DuBois Central Catholic; Jenna Waring, Montgomery

DP: Alysha Cutri, Bishop Canevin; Thailey Franklin, Northeast Bradford

Utility: Izzy Chaffee, Lake View; Keri Wesneski, Canton Area

Second team

Pitchers: Morgan Kelly, Marian Catholic; Mia Preuhs, Union; Sydney Schley, Tri-Valley; Madison vonFrisch, Weatherly Area

Catchers: Jordan Best, Clarion Area; Jordan Burrows, Bucktail; Jessy Frank, DuBois Central Catholic; Shelby McRae, Montgomery

First base: Taylor McRae, Montgomery

Second base: Haley Burrows, Bucktail Area; Lauren Davidson, DuBois Central Catholic

Third base: Kylee Beers, Clarion Area; Kali Franklin, DuBois Central Catholic

Shortstop: Marcella Dupre, Meyersdale; Mallory Gorgacz, Union; Madison Hoyt, DuBois Central Catholic; Katie Lampe, West Greene; Emmi Ward, Canton Area

Outfield: Grace Header, Tri-Valley; Kayley Risser, DuBois Central Catholic; Liz Salsgiver, Shanksville Stoneycreek; Kaylei Snyder, Montgomery

DP: Kiley Meek, West Greene; Emily Mourer, Elk County Catholic

Utility: Emily Krammes, Nativity BVM; Emma Poorman, Bucktail

Class 2A

Player of the Year: Natalie Bowser, 1B, Keystone

Pitcher of the Year: Addy Frye, Neshannock

First team

Pitchers: Addy Frye, Neshannock; Madison Griffin, Ligonier Valley; Nolah Moyer, Muncy; Sierra Walters, Claysburg-Kimmel

Catchers: Alyssa Henderson, Chestnut Ridge; Faith Jones, Wilmington; Ella Richey, Chartiers-Houston

First base: Natalie Bowser, Keystone; Hunter Newman, Neshannock

Second base: Izzy Gush, Muncy; Grace Zeppelin, Laurel

Third base: Grace Kissick, Laurel; Paije Peterson, Wilmington; Mackenzie Wall, Curwensville

Shortstop: Shaye Bailey, Freedom; Taylor McClain, Bristol; Aaralyn Nogay, Neshannock; Maya Wingard, Chestnut Ridge

Outfield: Katey Brennan, Conwell-Egan; Jensyn Hartman, Frazier; Bella Hess, Chartiers-Houston; Neleh Nogay, Neshannock

DP: Joslynne Freyer, Curwensville; Chloe McLaughlin, Reynolds

Utility: Olivia Hillegas, Everett; Olivia Weyandt, Conemaugh Township

Second team

Pitchers: Autumn Boyd, Laurel; Meadow Ferri, Chartiers-Houston; Mackenzie Herman, Reynolds; Julie Peterson, Johnsonburg

Catchers: Sophia Becker, Catasauqua; Ang Bresnan, Conwell-Egan; Gabby Perod, Neshannock

First base: Addison Deal, Laurel; Delaney Warnick, Frazier

Second base: Bella Francona, Claysburg-Kimmel; Nicolette Kloes, Chartiers-Houston

Third base: Julia Jones, Johnsonburg; Caroline Malandra, Serra Catholic; Gabby Quinn, Neshannock

Shortstop: Hailee Brown, Lourdes/Mt. Carmel; Casey Fry, Muncy; Chloey Homan, Schuylkill Haven Area; Paige McAvoy, Chartiers-Houston; Victoria Washinski, Frazier

Outfield: Chevelle Bauman, Muncy; Emalee Cavender, Claysburg-Kimmel; Cloe Price, Everett; Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels

DP: Lauren Bretzel, Conwell-Egan

Utility: Makayla Adams, Lourdes/Mt. Carmel; Natalie Dunworth, Johnsonburg

Class 3A

Player of the Year: Lacey Lynn, 3B, Central

Pitcher of the Year: Mea Consentino, Central Columbia

First team

Pitchers: Sierra Albright, Bald Eagle Area; Mea Consentino, Central Columbia; Alivia Lantzy, Avonworth; Maranda Runco, Mid Valley

Catchers: Maddy Devine, Bloomsburg Area; Rylee Gray, Avonworth; Johannah Taylor, North Schuylkill; Molly Whitmyer, Trinity (Camp Hill)

First base: Cassidy Drobek, Oley Valley; Ryan Smith, Trinity (Camp Hill)

Second base: Brynn Charnesky, Southmoreland; Kathryn Schluter, Loyalsock Twp.

Third base: Meghan Fissore, Avonworth; Lacey Lynn, Central; Rita Nuss, Bloomsburg Area

Shortstop: Emily Fisher, Pine Grove; Alyxandra Flick, Central Columbia; Kylee Goodman, Waynesburg; Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant

Outfield: Sadie Berger, Kutztown; Leah Kuban, Avonworth; Caitlyn Lubak, Kutztown

DP: Alexandra Cozzens, North East; Jordyn Hemingway, Northern Lehigh

Utility: Keana Noel, Hanover; Megan Wolfe, Pine Grove

Second team

Pitchers: Maddie Kee, Deer Lakes; Marra Patton, Karns City; Kimmy Shannon, Lewisburg; Chelsea Stonesifer, Littlestown

Catchers: Sydney Bolinski, Lewisburg; Payton Crawford, Central Columbia; Bralyn Ellis, Central; Reagan Rand, Harbor Creek

First base: Courtney Rebar, Mid Valley; Ava Stere, Bald Eagle Area

Second base: Maya Hazenstab, Central; Carley Wagner, Lewisburg

Third base: Erin Field, Lewisburg; Tyson Martin, Southmoreland

Outfield: Reese Hasley, Deer Lakes; Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock Twp.; Mallory Rodarmel, Loyalsock Twp.; Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia

DP: Emma Conte, Dunmore

Utility: Sara Stroup, Hughesville

Class 4A

Player of the Year: Maren Metikosh, OF, Belle Vernon Area

Pitcher of the Year: Emma Hipps, Clearfield

First team

Pitchers: Emma Hipps, Clearfield; Annie Hornberger, Shamokin Area; Payton List, Beaver Area; Kendall Young, Saint Marys Area

Catchers: Olivia Bender, Clearfield; Allyson Byrne, Villa Joseph Marie; AB Cipalla, Villa Maria Academy; Sara Dintiman, Middletown Area

First base: Lauren Ressler, Clearfield; Sarah Shupp, Midd-West

Second base: Ava Tsiouplis, Villa Joseph Marie; Brooke Wise, Conneaut Area

Third base: Marissa Christman, Northwestern Lehigh; Linda Shephard, Conneaut Area

Shortstop: Morgan Farthing, Northwestern Lehigh; Sydni Hoobler, Franklin Area; Elizabeth Neeld, Lower Moreland; Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin Area

Outfield: Mia Arndt, Montour; Irys Kline, East Pennsboro; Maren Metikosh, Belle Vernon Area; Sage Toman, Northwestern Lehigh

DP: Trinity Edge, Franklin Area

Utility: Rosa DePrater, St. Marys Area; Hailey Williams, Tamaqua Area

Second team

Pitchers: Katie Armstrong, Burrell; Kaya Hannon, Tunkhannock Area; Madison Seidel, Gwynedd Mercy Academy; Jenna Wagner, Villa Maria Academy

Catchers: Natalie King, Freeport; Paige Marabell, Tunkhannock Area; Sami Springman, Beaver Area; Anita Szymoniak, Ambridge Area

Second base: Olivia Eckels, St. Marys Area; Ella McNeff, Tunkhannock Area; Madison Simmerman, Villa Maria Academy

Third base: Kayla Cornell, Beaver Area; Maria Gordon, Villa Joseph Marie

Shortstop: Hanna Crowe, Beaver Area; Abby DeJidas, Freeport; Rebecca Minnichbach, Villa Joseph Marie; Victoria Spaciano, Dallas

Outfield: Hannah James, Tunkhannock Area; Grace Lorson, Jersey Shore; Brooke Sebasovich, Shamokin Area; Ruby Singleton, Clearfield; Joselyn Williams, Wyoming Area

DP: Emma Pfirman, Jersey Shore

Utility: Emma Kurtz, Shamokin Area; Emily Shultz, Tunkhannock Area

Class 5A

Player of the Year: Bella Mackison, C, Donegal

Pitcher of the Year: Gianna Adams, Pittston Area

First team

Pitchers: Gianna Adams, Pittston Area; Cierra Bender, Shippensburg; Mia Butka, West Scranton; Mia Smith, Penn Trafford

Catchers: Ava Callahan, Pittston Area; Bella Henzler, Hampton; Bella Mackison, Donegal; Gianna Welsh, Chartiers Valley

First base: Lauren Stalica, Abington Heights

Second base: Jaden Swatsworth, DuBois Area

Third base: Mackenzie Egley, Armstrong; Olivia Dougher, West Scranton; Jenna Tallman, Greater Latrobe

Shortstop: Kelly Fricker, Rustin; Brianna Lawson, Sun Valley; Tori Para, Pittston Area; Emma Paul, Armstrong; Haley Speicher, Exeter

Outfield: Cameron Murphy, Shaler Area; Sydney Orndorff, Greencastle Antrim; Emma Smerick, Armstrong; Sage Weidlich, Pittston Area; Kassidy Wittig, North Hills

DP: Marie Kinchington, Chartiers Valley

Utility: Cara Biesecker, Donegal; Megan Head, Abington Heights

Second team

Pitchers: Lilly Albarano, Lower Dauphin; Rhiannon Henry, Conestoga Valley; Morgan Herb, Exeter; Adalynn McKeague, Central Mountain

Catchers: Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg; Abby Scheller, North Hills; Riley Signor, Penncrest; Isabella Summa, West Scranton

First base: Maria Chutko, North Hills; Jessie Pugh, Armstrong

Second base: Gweneth Wiest, Shikellamy

Third base: Molly Friel, Oxford Area; Mia Kulp, West Chester East; Cameron Ponko, Penn Trafford

Shortstop: Blaire Balestrini, Shikellamy; Madison Crump, Chartiers Valley; Meadow Gambacurta, Greencastle Antrim; Sarah Henninger, DuBois Area; Caitlyn Watson, Central Mountain

Outfield: Kallie Booth, Pittston Area; Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley; Morgan Pasternak, DuBois Area; Gianna Russo, West Scranton; Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown; Bryn Stiles, Abington Heights

DP: Marina Antal, Pittston Area

Utility: Bella Giardina, Pittston Area; Allison Lininger, Central Mountain

Class 6A

Player of the Year: Emily Riggs, 2B, Penn Manor

Pitcher of the Year: Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford

First team

Pitchers: Sydney Andrews, Quakertown Community; Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford; Julia Shearer, North Penn; Emma Taylor, Haverford

Catchers: Deirdre Flaherty, Mt. Lebanon; Emily Henn, Delaware Valley; Nicki Sudall, Downingtown East

First base: Natalie Alldred, Owen J. Roberts; Brie Wilmot, North Penn

Second base: Haley McMenamin, Ridley; Emily Riggs, Penn Manor

Third base: Maddie Gross, Seneca Valley; Kerri McCallum, Haverford; Kate Yadush, Whitehall

Shortstop: Meryn Bellacima, Neshaminy; Sami Bewick, Peters Twp.; Caitlyn Martell, Pennsbury; Kylee Miller, Chambersburg; Hillary Sissem, McDowell

Outfield: Francesca DeLeo, Pocono Mountain West; Rylee Dreyer, Central York; Alyx Morgan, Boyertown; Ali Sniegocki, Bethel Park; Darby Weller, Downingtown West; Riley York, Souderton

DP: Caitlin Ashley, Spring-Ford; Lillian Waterer, Downingtown East

Utility: Lexi Hames, Seneca Valley; Tessa Thompson, Dallastown Area; Sophia Schmehl, Governor Mifflin

Second team

Pitchers: Ava Beamesderfer, Central York; Zia Bodnar, State College; Payton Hale, Avon Grove; Ainsley McClure, Pennsbury

Catchers: Amelia Funston, Central Bucks East; Paige McLaughlin, Ridley; Rowan Mullholland, Pennsbury; Sandra Soltes, Bethel Park

First base: Brooke Boehmer, Mt. Lebanon; Molly Sheehy, Council Rock North

Second base: Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley; Brynn Weigle, Central York

Third base: Lauryn Kane, Plymouth Whitemarsh; Annabelle Smink, North Penn

Shortstop: Aubri Blair, Williamsport; Marissa DeLuca, Pine-Richland; Riley Gancasz, Spring-Ford; Alaina Whipkey, North Allegheny; Kayley York, Souderton

Outfield: Madysen Burkey, State College Area; Elizabeth Gray, Central Bucks East; Myla Kelley, Williamsport; Abby Quickel, Bethel Park; Meghan Sinkus, Downingtown West; Ali Wescott, Spring-Ford

DP: Samantha Phillips, Mt. Lebanon; Jenna Stiffler, Central York

Utility: Gabby DeLuca, McDowell

