Pennsylvania softball: York-Adams players named to all-state teams
Accolades continue to roll in for York-Adams softball players.
Eight players from four teams were named to the all-state teams in six classifications, it was announced Thursday. The teams were chosen by the Pa. High School Softball Coaches Association.
Central York, which won Division I and YAIAA tournament titles, led the way with four players named to the Class 6A squad. Dallastown added one in the same classification.
A pair of Littlestown players were named to the Class 3A squad, as well as one player from Hanover.
League coaches' Division I Player of the Year, Rylee Dryer, is the only Panther named to the first team. The senior center fielder hit .541 with seven homers among 40 hits, 26 RBI and 26 stolen bases.
Ava Beamesderfer, Division I Pitcher of the Year, was named to the second team. The Appalachian State commit went 20-1 in her junior season, with 161 strikeouts and a 1.76 ERA.
Senior Brynn Weigle and junior Jenna Stiffler, both league all-stars, were named to the state second team at second base and DP, respectively. Weigle finished with a .494 average with 25 hits and 28 RBI. Stiffler hit .403 with 25 hits and 25 RBI.
Dallastown's Tessa Thompson hit .508 with 27 RBI in 31 hits. The senior league all-star was named to the state first team as a utility player.
Littlestown junior Chelsea Stonesifer, who was named the YAIAA Division III Pitcher and Player of the Year, made Class 3A second-team all-state as a pitcher. She had a 2.11 ERA with 143 strikeouts, and hit .475 with eight homers and 30 RBI. Senior Carli Thayer, a league all-star, was named to the second team at shortstop.
Hanover senior Keana Noel, a Division IV all-star, was named to the Class 3A first team as a utility player.
All-State Teams
Overall Player of the Year: Deirdre Flaherty, C, Mt. Lebanon
Overall Pitchers of the Year: Payton List, Beaver Area | Julia Shearer, North Penn
Class A
Player of the Year: Anna Gunby, 2B, Conemaugh Valley
Pitcher of the Year: Faith Persing, Montgomery
First team
- Pitchers: Izabella Donaldson, Meyersdale; Emma Mauer, Tri-Valley; Mikaila Obenrader, Saegertown; Faith Persing, Montgomery
- Catchers: Katelyn Ledwich, Conemaugh Valley; Brittany Rice, Tri-Valley; Emily Susanj, Northeast Bradford; London Whipkey, West Greene
- First base: Mikaya Beadle, Nativity BVM; Zoe Hetz, Meyersdale
- Second base: Anna Gunby, Conemaugh Valley
- Third base: Lexi Snyder, Tri-Valley; Molly Ward, Canton Area
- Shortstop: Delanie Davison, Conemaugh Valley; Bella DeMark, Bishop Canevin; Mackenzie Parks, Allegheny Clarion Valley; Gianna Poletti, Tri-Valley; Makenzie Wagner, Bucktail
- Outfield: Noel Anthony, Clarion Area; Bella Grecek, Conemaugh Valley; Emma Suplizio, DuBois Central Catholic; Jenna Waring, Montgomery
- DP: Alysha Cutri, Bishop Canevin; Thailey Franklin, Northeast Bradford
- Utility: Izzy Chaffee, Lake View; Keri Wesneski, Canton Area
Second team
- Pitchers: Morgan Kelly, Marian Catholic; Mia Preuhs, Union; Sydney Schley, Tri-Valley; Madison vonFrisch, Weatherly Area
- Catchers: Jordan Best, Clarion Area; Jordan Burrows, Bucktail; Jessy Frank, DuBois Central Catholic; Shelby McRae, Montgomery
- First base: Taylor McRae, Montgomery
- Second base: Haley Burrows, Bucktail Area; Lauren Davidson, DuBois Central Catholic
- Third base: Kylee Beers, Clarion Area; Kali Franklin, DuBois Central Catholic
- Shortstop: Marcella Dupre, Meyersdale; Mallory Gorgacz, Union; Madison Hoyt, DuBois Central Catholic; Katie Lampe, West Greene; Emmi Ward, Canton Area
- Outfield: Grace Header, Tri-Valley; Kayley Risser, DuBois Central Catholic; Liz Salsgiver, Shanksville Stoneycreek; Kaylei Snyder, Montgomery
- DP: Kiley Meek, West Greene; Emily Mourer, Elk County Catholic
- Utility: Emily Krammes, Nativity BVM; Emma Poorman, Bucktail
Class 2A
Player of the Year: Natalie Bowser, 1B, Keystone
Pitcher of the Year: Addy Frye, Neshannock
First team
- Pitchers: Addy Frye, Neshannock; Madison Griffin, Ligonier Valley; Nolah Moyer, Muncy; Sierra Walters, Claysburg-Kimmel
- Catchers: Alyssa Henderson, Chestnut Ridge; Faith Jones, Wilmington; Ella Richey, Chartiers-Houston
- First base: Natalie Bowser, Keystone; Hunter Newman, Neshannock
- Second base: Izzy Gush, Muncy; Grace Zeppelin, Laurel
- Third base: Grace Kissick, Laurel; Paije Peterson, Wilmington; Mackenzie Wall, Curwensville
- Shortstop: Shaye Bailey, Freedom; Taylor McClain, Bristol; Aaralyn Nogay, Neshannock; Maya Wingard, Chestnut Ridge
- Outfield: Katey Brennan, Conwell-Egan; Jensyn Hartman, Frazier; Bella Hess, Chartiers-Houston; Neleh Nogay, Neshannock
- DP: Joslynne Freyer, Curwensville; Chloe McLaughlin, Reynolds
- Utility: Olivia Hillegas, Everett; Olivia Weyandt, Conemaugh Township
Second team
- Pitchers: Autumn Boyd, Laurel; Meadow Ferri, Chartiers-Houston; Mackenzie Herman, Reynolds; Julie Peterson, Johnsonburg
- Catchers: Sophia Becker, Catasauqua; Ang Bresnan, Conwell-Egan; Gabby Perod, Neshannock
- First base: Addison Deal, Laurel; Delaney Warnick, Frazier
- Second base: Bella Francona, Claysburg-Kimmel; Nicolette Kloes, Chartiers-Houston
- Third base: Julia Jones, Johnsonburg; Caroline Malandra, Serra Catholic; Gabby Quinn, Neshannock
- Shortstop: Hailee Brown, Lourdes/Mt. Carmel; Casey Fry, Muncy; Chloey Homan, Schuylkill Haven Area; Paige McAvoy, Chartiers-Houston; Victoria Washinski, Frazier
- Outfield: Chevelle Bauman, Muncy; Emalee Cavender, Claysburg-Kimmel; Cloe Price, Everett; Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels
- DP: Lauren Bretzel, Conwell-Egan
- Utility: Makayla Adams, Lourdes/Mt. Carmel; Natalie Dunworth, Johnsonburg
Class 3A
Player of the Year: Lacey Lynn, 3B, Central
Pitcher of the Year: Mea Consentino, Central Columbia
First team
- Pitchers: Sierra Albright, Bald Eagle Area; Mea Consentino, Central Columbia; Alivia Lantzy, Avonworth; Maranda Runco, Mid Valley
- Catchers: Maddy Devine, Bloomsburg Area; Rylee Gray, Avonworth; Johannah Taylor, North Schuylkill; Molly Whitmyer, Trinity (Camp Hill)
- First base: Cassidy Drobek, Oley Valley; Ryan Smith, Trinity (Camp Hill)
- Second base: Brynn Charnesky, Southmoreland; Kathryn Schluter, Loyalsock Twp.
- Third base: Meghan Fissore, Avonworth; Lacey Lynn, Central; Rita Nuss, Bloomsburg Area
- Shortstop: Emily Fisher, Pine Grove; Alyxandra Flick, Central Columbia; Kylee Goodman, Waynesburg; Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant
- Outfield: Sadie Berger, Kutztown; Leah Kuban, Avonworth; Caitlyn Lubak, Kutztown
- DP: Alexandra Cozzens, North East; Jordyn Hemingway, Northern Lehigh
- Utility: Keana Noel, Hanover; Megan Wolfe, Pine Grove
Second team
- Pitchers: Maddie Kee, Deer Lakes; Marra Patton, Karns City; Kimmy Shannon, Lewisburg; Chelsea Stonesifer, Littlestown
- Catchers: Sydney Bolinski, Lewisburg; Payton Crawford, Central Columbia; Bralyn Ellis, Central; Reagan Rand, Harbor Creek
- First base: Courtney Rebar, Mid Valley; Ava Stere, Bald Eagle Area
- Second base: Maya Hazenstab, Central; Carley Wagner, Lewisburg
- Third base: Erin Field, Lewisburg; Tyson Martin, Southmoreland
- Shortstop: Emily Fisher, Pine Grove; Alyxandra Flick, Central Columbia; Kylee Goodman, Waynesburg; Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant
- Outfield: Reese Hasley, Deer Lakes; Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock Twp.; Mallory Rodarmel, Loyalsock Twp.; Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia
- DP: Emma Conte, Dunmore
- Utility: Sara Stroup, Hughesville
Class 4A
Player of the Year: Maren Metikosh, OF, Belle Vernon Area
Pitcher of the Year: Emma Hipps, Clearfield
First team
- Pitchers: Emma Hipps, Clearfield; Annie Hornberger, Shamokin Area; Payton List, Beaver Area; Kendall Young, Saint Marys Area
- Catchers: Olivia Bender, Clearfield; Allyson Byrne, Villa Joseph Marie; AB Cipalla, Villa Maria Academy; Sara Dintiman, Middletown Area
- First base: Lauren Ressler, Clearfield; Sarah Shupp, Midd-West
- Second base: Ava Tsiouplis, Villa Joseph Marie; Brooke Wise, Conneaut Area
- Third base: Marissa Christman, Northwestern Lehigh; Linda Shephard, Conneaut Area
- Shortstop: Morgan Farthing, Northwestern Lehigh; Sydni Hoobler, Franklin Area; Elizabeth Neeld, Lower Moreland; Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin Area
- Outfield: Mia Arndt, Montour; Irys Kline, East Pennsboro; Maren Metikosh, Belle Vernon Area; Sage Toman, Northwestern Lehigh
- DP: Trinity Edge, Franklin Area
- Utility: Rosa DePrater, St. Marys Area; Hailey Williams, Tamaqua Area
Second team
- Pitchers: Katie Armstrong, Burrell; Kaya Hannon, Tunkhannock Area; Madison Seidel, Gwynedd Mercy Academy; Jenna Wagner, Villa Maria Academy
- Catchers: Natalie King, Freeport; Paige Marabell, Tunkhannock Area; Sami Springman, Beaver Area; Anita Szymoniak, Ambridge Area
- First base: Lauren Ressler, Clearfield; Sarah Shupp, Midd-West
- Second base: Olivia Eckels, St. Marys Area; Ella McNeff, Tunkhannock Area; Madison Simmerman, Villa Maria Academy
- Third base: Kayla Cornell, Beaver Area; Maria Gordon, Villa Joseph Marie
- Shortstop: Hanna Crowe, Beaver Area; Abby DeJidas, Freeport; Rebecca Minnichbach, Villa Joseph Marie; Victoria Spaciano, Dallas
- Outfield: Hannah James, Tunkhannock Area; Grace Lorson, Jersey Shore; Brooke Sebasovich, Shamokin Area; Ruby Singleton, Clearfield; Joselyn Williams, Wyoming Area
- DP: Emma Pfirman, Jersey Shore
- Utility: Emma Kurtz, Shamokin Area; Emily Shultz, Tunkhannock Area
Class 5A
Player of the Year: Bella Mackison, C, Donegal
Pitcher of the Year: Gianna Adams, Pittston Area
First team
- Pitchers: Gianna Adams, Pittston Area; Cierra Bender, Shippensburg; Mia Butka, West Scranton; Mia Smith, Penn Trafford
- Catchers: Ava Callahan, Pittston Area; Bella Henzler, Hampton; Bella Mackison, Donegal; Gianna Welsh, Chartiers Valley
- First base: Lauren Stalica, Abington Heights
- Second base: Jaden Swatsworth, DuBois Area
- Third base: Mackenzie Egley, Armstrong; Olivia Dougher, West Scranton; Jenna Tallman, Greater Latrobe
- Shortstop: Kelly Fricker, Rustin; Brianna Lawson, Sun Valley; Tori Para, Pittston Area; Emma Paul, Armstrong; Haley Speicher, Exeter
- Outfield: Cameron Murphy, Shaler Area; Sydney Orndorff, Greencastle Antrim; Emma Smerick, Armstrong; Sage Weidlich, Pittston Area; Kassidy Wittig, North Hills
- DP: Marie Kinchington, Chartiers Valley
- Utility: Cara Biesecker, Donegal; Megan Head, Abington Heights
Second team
- Pitchers: Lilly Albarano, Lower Dauphin; Rhiannon Henry, Conestoga Valley; Morgan Herb, Exeter; Adalynn McKeague, Central Mountain
- Catchers: Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg; Abby Scheller, North Hills; Riley Signor, Penncrest; Isabella Summa, West Scranton
- First base: Maria Chutko, North Hills; Jessie Pugh, Armstrong
- Second base: Gweneth Wiest, Shikellamy
- Third base: Molly Friel, Oxford Area; Mia Kulp, West Chester East; Cameron Ponko, Penn Trafford
- Shortstop: Blaire Balestrini, Shikellamy; Madison Crump, Chartiers Valley; Meadow Gambacurta, Greencastle Antrim; Sarah Henninger, DuBois Area; Caitlyn Watson, Central Mountain
- Outfield: Kallie Booth, Pittston Area; Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley; Morgan Pasternak, DuBois Area; Gianna Russo, West Scranton; Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown; Bryn Stiles, Abington Heights
- DP: Marina Antal, Pittston Area
- Utility: Bella Giardina, Pittston Area; Allison Lininger, Central Mountain
Class 6A
Player of the Year: Emily Riggs, 2B, Penn Manor
Pitcher of the Year: Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford
First team
- Pitchers: Sydney Andrews, Quakertown Community; Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford; Julia Shearer, North Penn; Emma Taylor, Haverford
- Catchers: Deirdre Flaherty, Mt. Lebanon; Emily Henn, Delaware Valley; Nicki Sudall, Downingtown East
- First base: Natalie Alldred, Owen J. Roberts; Brie Wilmot, North Penn
- Second base: Haley McMenamin, Ridley; Emily Riggs, Penn Manor
- Third base: Maddie Gross, Seneca Valley; Kerri McCallum, Haverford; Kate Yadush, Whitehall
- Shortstop: Meryn Bellacima, Neshaminy; Sami Bewick, Peters Twp.; Caitlyn Martell, Pennsbury; Kylee Miller, Chambersburg; Hillary Sissem, McDowell
- Outfield: Francesca DeLeo, Pocono Mountain West; Rylee Dreyer, Central York; Alyx Morgan, Boyertown; Ali Sniegocki, Bethel Park; Darby Weller, Downingtown West; Riley York, Souderton
- DP: Caitlin Ashley, Spring-Ford; Lillian Waterer, Downingtown East
- Utility: Lexi Hames, Seneca Valley; Tessa Thompson, Dallastown Area; Sophia Schmehl, Governor Mifflin
Second team
- Pitchers: Ava Beamesderfer, Central York; Zia Bodnar, State College; Payton Hale, Avon Grove; Ainsley McClure, Pennsbury
- Catchers: Amelia Funston, Central Bucks East; Paige McLaughlin, Ridley; Rowan Mullholland, Pennsbury; Sandra Soltes, Bethel Park
- First base: Brooke Boehmer, Mt. Lebanon; Molly Sheehy, Council Rock North
- Second base: Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley; Brynn Weigle, Central York
- Third base: Lauryn Kane, Plymouth Whitemarsh; Annabelle Smink, North Penn
- Shortstop: Aubri Blair, Williamsport; Marissa DeLuca, Pine-Richland; Riley Gancasz, Spring-Ford; Alaina Whipkey, North Allegheny; Kayley York, Souderton
- Outfield: Madysen Burkey, State College Area; Elizabeth Gray, Central Bucks East; Myla Kelley, Williamsport; Abby Quickel, Bethel Park; Meghan Sinkus, Downingtown West; Ali Wescott, Spring-Ford
- DP: Samantha Phillips, Mt. Lebanon; Jenna Stiffler, Central York
- Utility: Gabby DeLuca, McDowell
