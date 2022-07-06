ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a peek inside newly renovated Martin Library before its grand opening

By Paul Kuehnel, York Daily Record
 2 days ago

A $6 million renovation of Martin Library, in downtown York, highlights services for teens and opens new areas to the public.

The renovation that began in the fall of 2021 will conclude with a Grand Reopening celebration beginning Monday, culminating in a block party finale on Sunday, July 17.

See earlier look: Photos: Check out Martin Library during renovation in May 2022

Martin Library, which opened at its current location in 1935, has expanded several times over the past 87 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNM6g_0gVuEg0q00

The most recent interior design reconfiguration helps to better serve adolescent users, updates security and restrooms, and adds new public spaces while moving office and desk areas.

While the interior spaces are complete, new windows that will look like the old ones, but with modern efficiency, are scheduled to be installed right after the celebration week, according to Susan Davidson, vice president of finance and development.

The project came in at budget, with unexpected delays due to supply shortages, Davidson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkvvv_0gVuEg0q00

A centerpiece of the renovation is the new Teens space that sprawls over the second floor. It includes a table game area, casual lounge, ample laptop plug-in spaces and a computer lab. A recording, audio-visual and DJ lab have separate glass-walled areas that will offer equipment and training. A “Solver Space” takes learning a step further from just making things to solving problems while creating.

Also of interest: Central York's ban brings community the 'silver lining' of thousands of books

Martin Library Historical Timeline

  • 1916 Martin Library  Association is incorporated
  • 1920 The Association buys land at Market and Queen streets. Local architect Federick Dempwolf designs the Colonial-style building
  • 1935 On Halloween Eve, Martin Library officially opens its doors
  • 1955 Groundbreaking for Children’s Library addition and second floor non-fiction
  • 1985 Groundbreaking for a three-level expansion on the north side of the library
  • 2005 Library announces an $8 million renovation and expansion including a coffee shop, 55-foot atrium, children’s garden and new technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9inY_0gVuEg0q00

York County Libraries will officially celebrate the reopening of Martin Library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the renovated library at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 11.

On Sunday July 17, the library will host a block party from 12:30 until 3 p.m. with family-friendly games, musical entertainment and food trucks between East Market Street and East Clarke Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMKSn_0gVuEg0q00

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the library. We are hosting weeklong activities, but the block party is really special because our York city youth performers are helping us to celebrate the reopening of the library,” Martin Library Director Mina Edmondson said.

For more information visit the York County Libraries website .

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Take a peek inside newly renovated Martin Library before its grand opening

#Interior Design#New Areas#Martin Library#Grand Reopening
