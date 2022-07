PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- How often do you think you’re getting an important phone call only to find out it’s either spam or, in many cases, a scam? “Hi, this is Amazon. You have been charged $980 for an iPhone purchase. If you did not make this purchase, press 1 to talk to an Amazon representative.” In this example, scammers try to trick you into calling them for what you believe is a fraudulent Amazon purchase. But when you do, the scammer posing as an Amazon representative winds up stealing your personal information or draining your bank account. Unfortunately, it happens all the time.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO