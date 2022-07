On the eve of their ascension to NATO, Sweden and Finland face the dilemma of enhancing their security posture without provoking the ire of their belligerent neighbor. As Russia’s war in Ukraine sputters, Russian hackers have turned their focus on NATO. While preventing the expansion of NATO has ostensibly been a major goal of Vladimir Putin’s brutal adventurism, it appears that the opposite has happened. Not only have NATO allies become more united since the war began, but the defense bloc has welcomed multiple overtures to join its ranks. Sweden and Finland, once reluctant to join NATO, have in recent weeks advanced their candidacies to join the alliance.

EUROPE ・ 1 DAY AGO