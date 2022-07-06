ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida students given opportunity to hear from NASA astronauts aboard ISS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERO BEACH, Fla. — (Editor's note: The video above is from an April 2022 report when NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 was preparing for launch) Students at the Gifford Youth Achievement Center will soon have their questions answered by two NASA astronauts who are currently at the International Space Station....

