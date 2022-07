In June, voters in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District Republican primary made a strong, solid choice in current Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. Strong has the credentials, skills, and record of maximizing the growth of our economy and creating good-paying jobs in Alabama with a recession an increasing possibility and as people and businesses across the state struggle to pay their bills. That is why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Dale Strong. He has delivered results for Madison County and will do the same for the 5th Congressional District as a Member of Congress.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO