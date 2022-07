Asus lovers, we have some good news for you. A new phone from the OEM has just been leaked. And this time, the leak comes directly from the company itself (via TechGoing). In a recently uploaded marketing video on YouTube [via TechGoing] — which was later taken down — Asus showcased the new addition to its compact phones, the Zenfone 9. However, apart from showing us what the phone will look like, the one-minute clip also implies some of the specs we can expect the Zenfone 9 to have.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 HOURS AGO