Police say a man was killed during a robbery Sunday night in Downtown Austin. It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of northbound I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call from 34-year-old Duvan Betancourth-Gonzalez that he had been robbed by multiple people who then fled north on I-35. When officers reached Betancourth-Gonzalez they found him in his vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO