Gadsden election: Some polling places have changed, voters urged to check voting records

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
As the City of Gadsden gets ready for municipal elections Aug. 23, City Clerk Iva Nelson is urging voters to make sure they are ready to roll when they go to the polls.

That means checking to ensure you are properly registered, on the active voters list and if you've moved since you voted last, that you the board of registrars has your correct address.

And for some city voters, it means making sure you know where you need to go to vote on the appointed day, because there have been some changes in polling places, Nelson noted.

"Gadsden elects its officials by districts. We want to make sure everyone is assigned to the correct district and voting box according to where you live," she said.

Anyone who is unsure if their voting record is correct can contact the City Clerk's office or the Etowah County Board of Registrars.

Nelson announced city polling places and reminded voters that some polling places have changed since the last city elections. Some also differ from the polling places for votes on county, state and federal offices.

Municipal polling places are:

District 1: Antioch Family Life Center and East Gadsden Community Center

District 2: East Gadsden Community Center and Thompson Community Center

District 3: the former Gadsden High School lunchroom, Carver Community Center and Thompson Community Center

District 4: The Venue at Coosa Landing, Meadowbrook Family Life Center and the Downtown Civic Center

District 5: Downtown Civic Center and The Tabernacle (in the gym)

District 6: Dwight Baptist Church and Walnut Park Community Center

District 7: Dwight Baptist Church and Kiwanis Pavilion at Noccalula Falls Park

Some locations will accommodate voters from more than one district; Nelson said separate voting boxes will be set up for those polling places.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

