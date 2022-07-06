ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Looking For Something To Do? Opportunities Abound!

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local news agency has stopped asking if Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has anything going on and now asks, “What’s coming up next?” They know we always have an opportunity for involvement – seminars, workshops, community events, etc. So, I wanted to provide a list of upcoming events for youth and...

easttexasradio.com

easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet in Regular Session, Work Sessions

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

CANHelp Registration Begins

Registration is now underway for the annual Hopkins County CANHelp back-to-school drive for students in Hopkins County and Yantis. The campaign will be at the Hopkins County Civic Center on August 5. Monday, August 1, is the last day to register for backpacks and school supplies. To receive supplies, a parent or guardian is responsible for enrolling the students.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

United Way Of Lamar County Hosting Free Community Health Fair

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County will be holding its first free Community Health Fair on Tuesday, July 12, at the Love Civic Center from 9:00 am- 4:00 pm. In addition to over 30 vendors, speakers, live demonstrations, and free screenings, there will be a free hot dog lunch from 11:00 am-1:00 pm and hourly door prizes.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested July 6

Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by Sulphur Springs Emergency Management office, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Meet the 85th East Texas Yamboree Queen

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Twentieth Century Club has announced the 85th East Texas Yamboree Queen: Caroline (Carly) Michelle Dean. Carly represents the Twentieth Century Club and is a member of the National Honor Society, Gilmer FFA and is on the Varsity Volleyball and Powerlifting teams at Gilmer High School. In her free time, she […]
GILMER, TX
easttexasradio.com

AmeriCorps Internships Available at CitySquare Paris

CitySquare Paris is accepting applicants for the fall 2022 AmeriCorps internship opportunities beginning September 6-December 22. Due to the non-profit’s growth in services to the community, five interns will be selected for these paid positions. Anyone over the age of 17 is invited to apply with special consideration is...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 25-year-old Lane Wesley Keller on ten outstanding warrants, including one from Lamar and one from Harris counties. Charges include Violation of probation for theft of livestock, bond forfeiture, felony theft, three counts of failure to appear, and several traffic-related misdemeanors. His bonds total $27,502, and he remains in jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mental Health First Aid Seminars Planned

Lakes Regional Mental Health & Mental Retardation (MHMR) will host a two-day event for Mental Health First Aid which is free and open to the public. The adult class is from 8:30 am. to 4:00 pm on July 14 at the Lakes Regional Sulphur Springs location on Airport Road. The youth seminar will be from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on July 26. To register, call 972-977-7295 or email eliciab@lakesregional.org.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Food Pantry To Reopen On Cherry Street

The Paris Downtown Food Pantry expects to resume operations at their 124 W. Cherry St. location the week of July 25. The contractor for the new concrete parking lot still has some work to do but has assured pantry officials it will be complete with striping in place in time for the reopening. For more information, contact Allan Hubbard at 903-737-8870.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for July 7, 2022

Blueberries picked daily on our family farm east of Sulphur Springs, $5/lb. Cucumber 3/$1. No herbicides or pesticides used. Also have a tub of white-lavender violets and 2 chili pepper plants in starter pots, $2 each. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Lab mix pups about 3 months old, need forever...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Police Chief Geron gives ‘State of the Department’ remarks

ROCKWALL, TX (July 6, 2022) Rockwall Police Department Chief Max Geron shared the following at last night’s Rockwall City Council meeting:. “It has been my great honor to serve the citizens of Rockwall as your Police Chief for the last 2 ½ years. I am honored and excited to accept a senior director position with a national policy institute focused on health and public safety. This is a wonderful opportunity that will allow me to have a broad, national impact of my chosen profession of policing.
ROCKWALL, TX
KXII.com

Energy assistance programs helping those in need this summer

(KXII) -This week is the hottest we’ve seen this year and while you may be suffering outdoors, your utility bills may also be taking a hit in the next couple months. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP is a federal funded program that assists income eligible families with their monthly utility bills.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Zoning Request For Truck Stop North Of I-30 Main Discussion At July 5 City Council Meeting

Discussion regarding Libba Land LTD’s request to rezone property north of Interstate 30 light commercial was the main focus of Tuesday evening’s Sulphur Springs City Council meeting. Three individuals and two couples who live near the property asked the City Council to consider denying the request, while City Council members sought clarity regarding the proposed development.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

House of the Month: 386 County Road, Mineola

This picturesque East Texas ranch is only 90 miles from Dallas but feels a million miles away from the noise of the big city. This flawless property boasts 125 manicured acres, fully fenced, with a 4-acre lake. The property’s two-level custom-built modern farmhouse has four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a three-car garage, a two-car carport, and a swimming pool with a hot tub. The kitchen features two islands and commercial-grade appliances. Other features include central HVAC, a library, an office, and his and her separate master baths with heated floors. A guest house offers two bedrooms and one bath with a full kitchen, living room, and attached carport. Venture outside, where you will find a full workshop with storage, a bathroom, central HVAC, and a car lift. Feed your hobbies with the basketball court or a horse barn complete with a bathroom, tack room, and four horse stables.
DALLAS, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County Government Affairs Committees Will Target County's Needs

Individuals may volunteer for any committee, which include: economic development, education (K-12, junior college and higher education); health care; infrastructure; taxation; technology, tourism; transportation; utilities; and water resources. Volunteers can contact the Commerce Chamber of Commerce. Many of the committee members will go to Austin early next year for "Hunt County Day" when they will meet with state leaders to discuss the legislative needs of the county. Paul discusses plans for a new welcoming center for Texas A&M-Commerce near the Music Building where he says a stop light will be installed to better manage traffic and improve safety for student pedestrians.
KLTV

8-year-old chalk artist talks about first commission at Mineola cafe

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Monday, the entrance to the Cafe U coffee shop in Mineola will be decorated with chalk art for patrons of the shop to admire. The artist responsible is eight-year-old Ana Pogue of Mineola. It all started with a post on Facebook, announcing Ana from Ana’s Chalk...
MINEOLA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 07)

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NE 25th Thursday morning at 12:28. Officers knew the driver Victor Orlando McCulloch, 29, of Paris, had outstanding felony warrants. McCulloch stopped his vehicle and ran from the officers before being apprehended. They arrested McCulloch on the manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance warrant out of Lamar County, evading arrest or detention warrant out of the Police Department, and three felony failure to appear warrants out of Red River County. They added a charge of evading arrest or detention. Officers placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX

