SF Giants’ Curt Casali looking at lengthy absence after MRI reveals oblique strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning while outpitching Dylan Cease, Javier Báez homered and the Detroit Tigers hung on beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday night. The Tigers won their fifth straight. They began this four-game series against the reigning AL Central champs after a four-game home sweep of the Guardians, their first against Cleveland in nine years. Pinch-hitter Spencer Torkelson had an RBI single in the ninth to give Detroit a two-run lead. Chicago then made it interesting in the bottom half against closer Gregory Soto, who earned his 17th save in 19 chances. Tim Anderson singled with one out, AJ Pollock walked and Luis Robert cut it to 2-1 with a double down the right-field line. But with runners on second and third, Soto struck out José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO