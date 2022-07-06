SF Giants’ Curt Casali looking at lengthy absence after MRI reveals oblique strain
By Evan Webeck
Paradise Post
2 days ago
PHOENIX — Giants catcher Curt Casali was, well, curt when asked Tuesday how he was feeling. It was about 24 hours after Casali strained his oblique on a check swing in the Giants’ first game against the Diamondbacks. “Not good,” the 33-year-old backstop responded, grimacing. An...
San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
Mike Brito, a well-known international scout for the Dodgers, died on Thursday. He was 87. Brito, who joined Los Angeles in 1978, spent nearly four and half decades helping to bring elite players to the team that include signing Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who led the Dodgers to a title in 1981 and won an NL Cy Young Award.
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning while outpitching Dylan Cease, Javier Báez homered and the Detroit Tigers hung on beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday night. The Tigers won their fifth straight. They began this four-game series against the reigning AL Central champs after a four-game home sweep of the Guardians, their first against Cleveland in nine years. Pinch-hitter Spencer Torkelson had an RBI single in the ninth to give Detroit a two-run lead. Chicago then made it interesting in the bottom half against closer Gregory Soto, who earned his 17th save in 19 chances. Tim Anderson singled with one out, AJ Pollock walked and Luis Robert cut it to 2-1 with a double down the right-field line. But with runners on second and third, Soto struck out José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will sit on the bench after Mike Yastrzemski was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 76 batted balls this season, Slater has accounted for a 10.5% barrel rate and...
San Francisco Giants catcher joey Bart is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bart will start behind the plate after Austin Wynns was given a breather versus right-hander Merrill Kelly. Per Baseball Savant on 41 batted balls this season, Bart has produced a 7.3% barrel rate and...
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team. According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day." Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in...
PHOENIX -- The Giants did not expect to bring Joey Bart back to the big leagues this quickly, but the first two days at Chase Field cost them a couple of key veterans. A day after catcher Curt Casali hurt his oblique, Evan Longoria did the same. The Giants put Longoria on the IL on Wednesday with a left oblique strain and activated Bart.
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores will rest on the road after Brandon Belt was chosen as Wednesday's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 212 batted balls this season, Flores has recorded a 5.7% barrel rate and a...
Comments / 0