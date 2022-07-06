Have an opinion on the Haslett Village Square project? Your chance to speak is coming up

HASLETT — Meridian Township officials are giving residents a chance to offer feedback on the proposed Haslett Village Square redevelopment , a mixed-use project that could include 290 housing units.

The public hearing will take place during the Meridian Township board meeting at 6 p.m. July 12. The hearing will include a short presentation on the project and mixed use planned unit development process, Neighborhoods & Economic Development Director Amber Clark said in an email.

“After the public hearing, there will be a discussion from the township board on whether they support the proposal from the developer,” she said. “There are no approvals at this time, so there won't be any ‘changes.’ This would be the very first developer proposing a concept for its first approval.”

The Haslett Village Square proposal includes 290 residential units, as well as more than 21,000 square feet of commercial, restaurant and community center space on about 19 acres at 1621 and 1625 Haslett Road.

Housing is set to include a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom units. Nineteen new buildings will be constructed and one existing building will be renovated, according to current plans .

The entire Haslett Village Square project carries an estimated cost of more than $60 million . Developers plan to complete work in phases, beginning this fall with the demolition of structures on the property, and the final buildings constructed by the end of winter 2028, according to township documents .

When it comes to offsetting costs for the project, the developers hope to have a brownfield redevelopment plan approved to help remediate site contamination.

The township board also has established a commercial rehabilitation district for the site, which allows the township to place a freeze on the annual tax bill for 10 years.

“This freeze on the value will still require an annual payment of taxes on the property by the developer, however the improvements made to the property would not trigger an increase in value until the end of the 10-year period,” Clark wrote in a memo to the township board . “Commercial Rehabilitation Exemptions are a tax incentive that can be provided by the local unit of government and county in which the project is located.”

Haslett Village Square currently is filled by a shopping center that was built in 1980 . The center, though, has lost businesses in waves over the years, including its anchor L&L Food Center in 2011.

The developers are requesting waivers for the project, including a reduction of about 352 parking spaces. The township requires 834 spots for a development this size.

“(The number of spaces) quite excessive, especially with the trajectory right now for vehicle usage to be basically waning a little bit,” said Michael Corby of Integrated Architecture, who is involved in the project, at a June 21 township board meeting .

The development team has a plan in place to add 10% more parking if residents need it, he said.

He said the development team is focusing on walkability and the target market is young professionals, young families and empty nesters.

The proposed project includes a public trailhead, electric charging stations, a public engagement hub, dog park, pickleball courts and more.

Township officials have spoken positively about the project, including Tim Schmitt, Meridian Township's community planning and development director, who said bringing new life to this shopping center is one of the projects he’s been most excited for.

“We are thrilled that we have a developer that cares to provide the community with some elements that keep us connected to each other and nature,” Clark said.

People can find out more on the township’s website and can contact township officials at 517-853-4000.

