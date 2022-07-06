KCC, INNOVATE Albion expand youth STEM programming through $100,000 Consumers Energy grant

Kellogg Community College and regional partner INNOVATE Albion are expanding and increasing access to STEM experiences for youth in Calhoun County with the help of a $100,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The grant, announced May 21, is for the 2022-23 academic year for the "Bruins Innovation: A Skills and Stem Youth Outreach" project is intended to help increase interest in STEM and skilled trades education and careers in Michigan, specifically:

• The creation and administration of free youth STEM camps at KCC’s Eastern Academic Center campus in Albion.

• Scholarships for students to attended existing STEM-related youth camps offered as part of KCC’s Bruin Youth Programming initiative this summer.

• Support for educational programming offered via KCC’s new Bruin Industrial Trades Mobile Trainer.

• Support for youth camps and classes offered at INNOVATE Albion, and associated scholarships of special interest to the project is to intentionally reach out to socioeconomically at-risk youth to inspire and engage them in STEM and the skilled trades.

“This Consumers Energy Foundation grant is helping us support the type of early engagement with hands-on STEM programming that will have a lasting impact as we begin filling the talent pipeline by encouraging K-12 interest in these opportunities,” interim KCC President Paul Watson II said in a release. “This investment will plant seeds for the growth of the future electricians, engineers, machinists, technicians and welders needed to build a healthy and competitive STEM industry in Michigan in the years to come.”

For more information about youth programming and youth scholarship opportunities at KCC, visit kellogg.edu/youth or call 269-965-4134. For more information about INNOVATE Albion’s summer STEM camps and scholarships, visit innovatealbion.org or email churteau@casterconcepts.com.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: KCC, INNOVATE Albion expand youth STEM programming through $100,000 Consumers Energy grant