ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

His dad hooked him on drugs, then left him. How this Bucks native made a life despite the odds

By Phil Gianficaro, The Intelligencer
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hdP0_0gVuC6aT00

"Stick out your tongue, Billy,” William Livezey ordered his 14-year-old son inside the elder’s Quakertown bar.

Although not certain what might happen next, the boy did as he was told, acutely aware of his father’s quick-trigger hot temper. The man dipped the tip of a finger into a small amount of liquid and tapped it on the boy’s tongue. He tasted it and gagged.

The liquid was methamphetamine. A father casually doing the unthinkable: introducing his child to the most addictive synthetic psychostimulant drug.

“Did my dad do that so I’d have disdain for drugs?” said Livezey, 57, in a recent phone interview from Maine, where he spent 30 years as a game warden and undercover investigator, and recently released a book about his life titled, “Let’s Go for a Ride.” “Maybe. But the thing is, I liked it.”

Moments earlier in the darkness of the bar, a youngster on the fast track to nowhere watched as a disheveled, raccoon-eyed man, who appeared as if he hadn’t slept in days, entered the bar. The man tied a leather belt around his left arm, pressed the needle of a syringe to the underside of his forearm, and injected meth his father had sold him.

“All my father said when the guy questioned shooting up in front of me was, ‘Billy doesn’t care what you shoot into your veins,’” Livezey recalled. “That was the world I lived in, and I became just like them.

“Soon as my mom and dad divorced, I went from a good kid watching ‘Flipper’ and ‘Gentle Ben’ to smoking pot, becoming a stoner, and getting straight F’s in seventh grade. A switch just flipped.”

Dysfunctional family life

Delivering narcotics, not sound parental advice, was William Livezey’s business in Bucks and Eastern Montgomery counties back in the 1970s. The man went from owning a lawn-and-wood cutting business and operating apartment complexes to taking and dealing drugs. He also dressed the part by wearing unbuttoned silk shirts, permed hair, mustache, gold rings and necklaces, and always with a gun strapped to his leg. A cinema crook straight out of central casting.

“He went from being this businessman to a drug dealer,” Livezey said. “He was grinding and grinding to make a living. Then he just wanted to make more money. He fell in love with money. That did it.”

This was the crazy world in which Bill Livezey was raised as the family bounced from Chalfont, to Perkasie, to Quakertown, to Lansdale, where the elder’s criminal life came to a fiery, suicidal end in 1979 as his wife and two children watched in horror. The dysfunction set the boy on a path of personal destruction, of becoming addicted to hard drugs and committing thefts throughout his teenage years.

“My life,” he confessed, “was a mess.”

Fighting spirit at 100:'God, please, just let me live until I’m 30': At 100, World War II veteran from Bucks County recalls horrors of war

Saved by a friend in Souderton

Livezey’s fast-spiraling life was saved, he is certain, when a Souderton High football teammate, Steve Sellars, invited him at age 15 to attend a Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ meeting at Franconia Elementary School, where Souderton football coach Jim Henning was moderating. The FCA is a national organization that challenges coaches and athletes on all levels to accept Jesus Christ as their savior and help make a difference in their lives and those of others.

“Steve asked me to go, and I took him up on it,” said Livezey. “I knew I needed to change. That’s where I heard the Gospel for the first time. I knew there was a God, and I knew I was a sinner. What I didn’t know until then is that Christ died for me. That night, I took Christ as my savior. That’s when I started changing back to the way I was before I became a juvenile delinquent.”

More than 40 years later, Sellars recalls the moment he invited Livezey to an FCA meeting.

“It was the Lord speaking to Bill,” said Sellars, of Macungie. “I didn’t have anything to do with it; it’s just what people did for me when I needed direction in my life. Bill and I lived on the same street — Hillside Avenue — so we saw each other every day.

“My mom and dad were separated, and my dad wasn’t the best person in the world, just like in Bill’s family life. I got saved through FCA. So did Bill. I know what falling into the wrong crowd can do. We lost our youngest son, Ryan, to drugs five years ago when he was just 21. He fell into the wrong crowd. I tell people there are choices, and drugs are not the answer. Bill found that out. God is the answer.”

Over drugs and undercover in Maine

Livezey married his high school sweetheart, Gail, and they moved to Maine. During his youth, he momentarily avoided his family’s dysfunction by embracing the outdoors. He fished, hunted, and trapped. Nature was his escape.

“My father always told me animals wouldn’t help me find a career,” Livezey said. “He was wrong. I spent 30 years as a game warden, including 20 doing undercover work catching people jacking deer at night and poaching moose in northern Maine. I had a gift for undercover work because of my past. I was able to read criminals because of my history of crime. You can’t teach that. I also worked in a state prison for 3 ½ years. I knew how to read criminals, who, like me, grew up with a lot of dysfunction.”

A fiery end in Lansdale

Decades later, Livezey recalls the events in detail in his book and in conversation.

In February 1979, warrants were outstanding for his father’s arrest on drug charges. He fled Lansdale to hide from the authorities. When the father returned in September, he learned he was also a suspect in the 1976 murder of his brother, Thomas, with whom he had a strained business relationship, and that each brother had a $237,000 life insurance policy on the other. It was learned later that Livezey hired Martin A. Colson, 43, to kill his brother with a shotgun Livezey provided. Colson's initial sentence of death in the electric chair was commuted to life in prison.

“Mom told us she suspected dad was involved,” said Livezey. “He refused to take a polygraph at the time. We knew he was involved.

“On Sept. 17, dad came to the hotel mom owned in Quakertown. He played pool with me and my older sister, Chris. Dad was crying. Said he wrecked his life and his family. We were going to eat supper with him and his girlfriend, Barbara, at their place in Lansdale at 7 p.m.”

When Livezey and his sister arrived at the apartment located adjacent to the police station, they encountered chaos.

Fire engines and police sirens were screaming. Police were holding throngs of onlookers back from his father’s apartment. Livezey had barricaded himself on the second floor. Police fired tear gas canisters through windows in an attempt to flush him out. One of the canisters came into contact with a curtain and caught fire.

After the fire was put out, police entered the residence and found Livezey dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“I was 15 and numb,” Livezey recalled. “Dad always said the cops would never take him alive. He wasn’t going to prison. I remember going home and drinking a six-pack of Michelob.”

‘My life was broken’

Livezey’s book, “Let’s Go for a Ride,” is a riveting read, detailing a young boy’s destructive lows and, by the grace of God, redemptive highs. One particular passage summarizes his addictions as youth caused by his father’s downfall:

“I couldn’t escape it. Why did these things keep happening? It was one kick after another. Throughout most of it, my coping mechanism was a bottle, pill, or joint. Getting high was the only way I knew to avoid the truth — my life was broken. Still, it was too much for a 16-year-old to handle.

“The intense speed of winging from snorting a line of meth was overwhelming. It gave me the spins and made my skin crawl. I gravitated to quaaludes as my preferred self-medication because it numbed the pain and made me feel indestructible without the spin cycle. On quaaludes, I could get punched in the face and still feel on top of the world.”

A life resurrected by God

Livezey knows firsthand the power of God.

Retired from the game warden department in Maine, he continues spreading the word of the Lord by ministering to kids. In July, he and his wife will relocate to West Palm Beach, Fla., where they will work at a Christian parenting house, living with, mentoring, and doing daily devotions with international students. And today, he and Gail's daughter, Amanda, works with the very FCA that helped save his life.

“I see that need for kids to learn the Lord is real and can transform people’s lives,” he said. “I look back and totally credit him for transforming mine. I don’t know where I’d be without him. There was a time I couldn’t tell you the difference between Jesus and Joseph. But I learned. You pour the Gospel on kids who need it, and it saves them. God’s word is not a bunch of fables, as some say. I’ve seen too many examples of people being saved.

“I know. I’m one of them.”

“Let’s Go for a Ride” can be purchased atwww.amazon.com, and at Target and Barnes & Noble.

Columnist Phil Gianficaro can be reached at 215-345-3078,pgianficaro@theintell.com, and @philgianficaro1 on Twitter.

Comments / 4

Angel Jade Austin
2d ago

It all starts in the home ..The parents that you get can either be good or bad and ugly .We need to teach children in schools about abuse at early young ages and the types of abuses there are .Verbal ,Physical ,Mental and Sexual .Each one is very bad dysfunctional and will ruin innocent lives .The key is to get out if the bad place by talking telling people Getting Away and Getting Out and making a life for yourself made the difference in your future .God is powerful.by reaching out accepting that invitation you invited help change into your life .Jesus God was your savior you were and are saved from a life of hell on earth.The animals you watched over protected and offered sanctuary to God will bless ..Your life is a testament to the power of God ..Amen

Reply(1)
8
Related
South Philly Review

Memories of South Philly dentist lives on

Not everyone enjoys going to the dentist. But Dr. Howard Fox’s dental practice at the corner of 10th and Jackson streets was always a warm place to carry a pleasant conversation while getting the necessary dental work. Last April, the door was locked and the building was cleared out,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Italian Brunch Spot Opens In Bucks

An Italian brunch spot is opening soon in Bucks County. Loretta's is located at 312 Mill St. in Bristol Borough, in the former Angelina's Bake Shop storefront. Guests can select from fresh pastries and coffee, as well as Italian American sandwiches and pizza. The eatery is apparently scheduled to open...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macungie, PA
City
Quakertown, PA
Lansdale, PA
Society
City
Chalfont, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
City
Lansdale, PA
State
Maine State
County
Bucks County, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen drowns at Mauch Chunk Lake

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Schuylkill County coroner's office confirmed a 17-year-old boy died after visiting Mauch Chunk Lake on Monday, July 4. He was pronounced dead at the St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus in Coaldale. His death was ruled accidental. The office has not yet released the name.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
iHeartRadio

This Is Pennsylvania's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Pennsylvania hospital scored the highest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Man Shot At Least 6 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting overnight has left a man fighting for his life. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday at 6th and Somerset Streets in North Philadelphia. Police say the victim was shot at least six times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Jesus Christ
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler drowns in backyard pool, coroner says

A 23-month-old boy from Allentown died Monday from drowning, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reports. The incident happened about 6 p.m. in a backyard swimming pool in the 500 block of North Fenwick Street in the city, the coroner’s office said. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Toddler Drowns In Backyard Pool, Authorities Say

A Pennsylvania toddler drowned in a backyard pool Monday, July 4, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera drowned in the pool behind his family's Fenwick Street home in Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. An autopsy...
ALLENTOWN, PA
phl17.com

Delaware man found dead inside a GMC in Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police found a man unresponsive Wednesday night in the city’s West Oak Lane. The incident happened on the 7400 block of Gilbert Street around 8:15 pm. According to police, a 46-year-old black male was found inside the driver seat of a GMC Denali with a gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

Update On Found Body Along Susquehanna

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities released more information about a body found yesterday in the Susquehanna River in southern Lancaster County. State Police say that a 64-year-old white, non-Hispanic man was found near the Holtwood Bridge. An investigation found the victim had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. They believe he was possibly homeless and living in the area. PSP believes the man may have had communication with the public within the last 48-72 hours. The man’s identity was not released until family members are notified. Authorities add there is no threat to the public. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. Anyone who has had contact with the individual is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Drugs#Fl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 62-Year-Old Man Violently Carjacked By Group Of Teenagers In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking crisis continues to plague Philadelphia. Police are looking for a group of brazen kids who beat up a man and stole his car in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Punched and kicked out of his own car. One of the latest carjackings in Philadelphia involved a group of teens who almost left a suspect behind. “It looked like they didn’t even have licenses yet,” Jacob said. “They had plenty of room to go forward. They started reversing the car. One kid jumped in while the car was still moving. Literally kids.” The group of about seven made their move...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Man knocks security guard unconscious in Lancaster County

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware man was arrested for assault after an altercation occurred on April 5 in Lancaster County. According to police, 39-year-old Jason Jurado of Laurel Deleware was making a delivery at the Acme Distribution Center on South Muddy Creek Road. Jurado then got into an argument with a security guard at the facility.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

July Fourth Schuylkill River drowning victim identified

UPPER PROVIDENCE — Samantha Henry, 28, Phoenixville, Chester County, was the woman who drowned Monday in the Schuylkill River near Lock 60 according to Alexander Balacki, first deputy coroner of Montgomery County. Upper Providence Township Police and firefighters were dispatched for a water rescue on July Fourth at 12:38...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy