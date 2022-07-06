ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

City of Erie eyeing potential purchase of Miller Bros.' former State Street property

By Kevin Flowers, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago

Erie Mayor Joe Schember’s administration wants to explore a possible purchase of the vacant former home of Miller Bros. Power Equipment, located near 21st and State streets.

A proposed contract approved unanimously by Erie City Council on Wednesday will pay local architectural firm Bostwick Design Partnership to conduct an “architectural study, programming design and space analysis” at the 3.76-acre property, located at 2111 State St.

City officials are considering the property for a number of uses by the city’s police and fire bureaus, as well as the Department of Public Works, Property and Parks.

The property's buildings collectively total about 100,000 square feet, according to Erie County property records.

If purchased, the Miller Bros. property would replace the city’s Marsh Street facility, a former state highway building at Marsh Street and Glenwood Park Avenue built in the 1930s which houses the Erie Bureau of Fire's administration, fire inspectors and maintenance workers and the city's Bureau of Parks.

Renee Lamis, Schember’s chief of staff, said city officials are interested in the former Miller Bros. property because there are “structural issues” at the Marsh Street facility and the State Street property offers a wide range of potential uses.

She said that in addition to housing fire department administrators such as Chief Joe Walko and fire mechanics/maintenance workers/inspectors, the Miller Bros. property could also become home to the city’s traffic engineers, be used as a classroom and field training site for police officers and firefighters, including the police bureau’s Special Weapons and Tactics unit; be utilized as satellite offices when needed and provide storage space for various city operations.

The history of the site

Miller Bros., founded in 1928, was originally located at East 14th and Holland Streets. The business relocated to State Street in 2010 because of the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority’s expansion in that area.

Owner Mark Miller closed Miller Bros. in August 2021 for a variety of reasons.

Miller Bros.: State Street lawn equipment business closing after 93 years

The State Street location once served as the administrative offices for the Erie Brewing Co., which made Koehler beer.

City officials have been in contact with Miller about the building, Lamis said, but there have not been detailed conversations about a potential purchase price.

Lamis pointed out that the contract OK'd by City Council on Wednesday is only for the approval of a study of the property’s condition and possible uses. It does not mean a purchase is imminent.

However, Lamis called the building a “great location” for the possible expansion of city operations.

“We believe that this property will solve several of our issues for decades to come,” Lamis said. “We look forward to the results of the study and are hopeful that we would be able to use the building for all of these purposes.”

City Council President Liz Allen believes the city should explore the building’s potential.

"I support the study; it will give us the answers we need in deciding whether to move forward," Allen said.

“We need an updated facility and this site seems to offer many advantages,” Allen said. “There is a lot of square footage, it's centrally located on State Street and it would be an adaptive reuse of a facility that has been updated in recent years for the Miller Bros. business.”

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: City of Erie eyeing potential purchase of Miller Bros.' former State Street property

