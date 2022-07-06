ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Millcreek Township home for sale, previously owned by MLB relief pitcher

By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago
It's not every day you get a chance to buy a home once owned by a professional baseball player.

But that's the case with an available 2,860-square foot home located at 329 Forest Run in Millcreek Township.

Listed for $849,900 and situated in the Reserves at Creeks Edge subdivision, the four-bedroom home was previously owned by John Grabow, who was a relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs from 2003-11.

Levi Marsh, a real estate agent with Marsha Marsh Real Estate Services, said Grabow used the home as a fall retreat between 2008 and 2013.

"He'd come up here and spend the fall, enjoy hunting and fishing and everything Erie has to offer, and then head back west for winter workouts and then spring training," Marsh said of Grabow, who sold the house in 2013.

While the current owners added their own touches to the property, Marsh said it's evident why a professional athlete was first drawn to it.

Built in 2007 on an acre of land, the home boasts a custom bar and lounge, a climate-controlled wine room and a home theater with built-in leather seating and sound system.

The home also features a vaulted living room with a stone fireplace from floor to ceiling, a fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, three full baths and a first-floor master suite and laundry area.

The outside includes a five-car garage, as well as a backyard patio with firepit and a built-in grill. The home is located on a cul-de-sac but still allows for easy access to Interstate 90 and downtown Erie.

"It's close to everything," he said. "It's close to I-90 or you can go downtown, see the SeaWolves or Erie Insurance Arena in about eight minutes. It's one exit over from the (Millcreek) Mall on Peach Street. It's an ideal location for people who are active in Millcreek and Erie."

The home is in the Millcreek Township School District and less than 10 minutes from Belle Valley Elementary School and James S. Wilson Middle School. Annual property taxes in 2021 were $13,559, according to Zillow.com.

"It's a really great house," Marsh added. "There's solid interest from the community."

For more information, visit: bit.ly/forestrun_home.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao

Comments / 1

 

