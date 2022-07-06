ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tick Man Dan leads crusade against ticks

By Brian Whipkey
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeXKr_0gVuC23Z00

If you spend much time in the woods of Pennsylvania, there’s a good chance you are going to encounter ticks.

These small arachnids are annoying and can infect humans with dangerous diseases like Lyme disease and deer tick virus.

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell announced that “Lyme disease has been present in all 67 counties for some time, and unfortunately, the prevalence of the very serious Deer Tick Virus appears to be increasing in some tick populations.”

What that means is that it’s important for outdoorspeople to have a plan in place to reduce their chances of getting a tick bite.

I recently had a telephone conversation with a man who has made tick awareness and education his life’s mission. Dan Wolff, who lives near Boston, describes himself as “Tick Man Dan.”

Stay safe:Prepare to avoid ticks outdoors in Pennsylvania, including those with Deer Tick Virus

After growing frustrated at the number of ticks he'd find on his clothing every time he went deer hunting, he started thinking about ways to help others remove these bugs.

“I started getting covered with ticks,” he said about being frustrated while spending time deer hunting about 15 years ago. He said they would come off his clothes and wind up in his truck and home.

Tick research:A university in the Poconos is about to test a tick vaccine in mice. Will it help?

“My goal was then to gather information to make the best decision for myself, my family and my pets, and it developed into something bigger than that. My mission is to help people through education, resources and products to eliminate and reduce the risk of tick bites and the subsequent tick-born illnesses.”

The expert advice has been to remove ticks with tweezers, but they aren’t always a practical way to reach the ticks that can lodge in difficult places on humans and pets.

In 2014, Wolff invented TickEase, a stainless-steel device that has a narrow tweezer edge on one side and a v-shaped scooping device on the other. His invention allows users to pop off the ticks without squeezing them.

Advice on ticks:Erie County sees record number of Lyme disease cases. Here is how you can protect yourself

The device make sense. It’s an easier tool to use than standard household tweezers and the opposing side has a clever design to slide under an embedded tick to lift it off.

“It’s the easiest, simplest, safest and most effective method for popping ticks off when they are embedded,” he explained about his patented product.

He does educational talks as well as selling his variety of products online at TickEase.com and through a variety of stores like Chewy, Amazon and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

“If you do it correctly, you can get (a tick) without tearing, squeezing or popping that tick,” he said about concerns of leaving some parts of the tick and its fluids behind using other methods.

The specialty tool sells for $9.99 to $11.99 depending on the website and there’s also a kit of his tick products for $23.99.

In addition to the removal tool, the kit includes antibiotic ointment pads and information about identifying the tick and how to have it tested at research laboratories. The kit is like a first-aid kit regarding ticks as it answers all the questions you might have about what to do next. “I call it 'Tick Man Dan in the Can,'" Wolff said about the resources that are included.

Top places to go:Night skies in Pennsylvania: State parks offer clear views for stargazers, astrotourists

The tick removal tool has taken off and the products are selling across the country. He said the TickEase was featured on "Good Morning America" and it led to about 10,000 units being sold. “It was awesome,” he said about the response to the brief television segment.

He also created bandanas for dogs to wear in the woods that are treated with permethrin, a chemical that kills ticks. He said it’s to supplement your dog’s flea and tick medicine regimen as the bandana reaches the places your canine will first encounter ticks on their neck and shoulders as they walk through grassy areas. “It’s an extra layer of protection,” he said.

“I live and breathe ticks on a day-to-day basis,” he said about becoming obsessed with them, including getting a tick tattoo on his leg. He’s always reading research and studying the behavior and life cycle of ticks in a “know thy enemy in a better way” style.

List of lakes to be repaired:Almost $90 million worth of lake improvements are planned across Pennsylvania

With the ongoing changes in the climate leading to more ticks, he said there’s a growing need for education and resources to prevent tick bites.

The DEP offers the following advice to those wanting to take precautions about ticks outdoors:

  • Apply tick repellents containing permethrin to clothing and EPA-registered insect repellents such as DEET to exposed skin before entering the outdoors. Reapply as needed according to product label instructions.
  • Wear light-colored outer clothing and tuck shirts into pants, and pants into socks.
  • Walk in the centers of trails, and avoid wooded and brushy areas with low-growing vegetation and tall grasses that may harbor ticks.
  • After returning home, remove all clothing, take a shower, and place clothing into the dryer on high heat to kill any lingering ticks. Examine gear such as backpacks for ticks.
  • Conduct a full-body tick check using a hand or full-length mirror, including hidden areas such as the scalp, ears, armpits, belly button, and between the legs.
  • Check over any pets exposed to likely tick habitats each time they return indoors.
  • If a tick is found attached to your skin, use tweezers to remove it carefully, including the head. Monitor for symptoms and contact your doctor with any questions.

Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him at bwhipkey@gannett.com and sign up for our weekly Go Outdoors PA newsletter email on your website's homepage under your login name. Follow him on social media @whipkeyoutdoors.

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

This Is Pennsylvania's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Pennsylvania hospital scored the highest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

The spotted lanternfly is destroying crops in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An invasive insect is destroying crops in nine states, including Pennsylvania.  So far, dozens of counties in the state have been impacted, and now there's one more added to the quarantine list.While minimal, state leaders say there have been sightings of the spotted lanternfly in the northeastern part of Washington County, which was recently added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine list.It's a bug that's hard to miss, with black spots on its wings and red markings when its wings are open. While it may be pretty to look at, state and local leaders say the spotted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Four Pennsylvania laws that are just plain weird

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Every state has its laws that residents might consider antiquated, useless, or just plain silly. Did you know that Pennsylvania has some laws that may not feel like, well, actual laws?. Here is a list of some Pennsylvania laws that you might think are fake, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Erie County, PA
echo-pilot.com

eFoil riders make waves, but not wakes, on Pennsylvania waterways

PITTSBURGH ― The next time you're at a lake or large stream, don’t be surprised if you see people cruising above the surface of the water. Electric foil, or EFoil, boards look like surfboards but have an electric motor and two hydrofoil wings that can lift the rider out of the water. The rider manages speed and direction with a hand-held control.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sanatogapost.com

Learn About Local Pennsylvania Dutch Farming Practices

PENNSBURG PA – A discussion of daily life and farming practices of German immigrants and their descendants in southeastern Pennsylvania, led by scholar Alan Keyser, is scheduled for July 13 (Wednesday) at noon in the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St., as part of its Brown Bag Lunch series.
PENNSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Deer Tick#Insect Repellents#The Tick#Lyme
NorthcentralPA.com

New online therapy provider opens for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — A new telehealth option is available for Pennsylvanians dealing with mental health struggles. Eileen Hunt, a licensed counselor, started Maple Hill Counseling in May of this year. According to Maple Hill’s website, Hunt specializes in the treatment of adolescents and adults dealing with “anxiety, depression, stress management, adjustment, and relationship issues.” Maple...
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania Game Commission urges hunters to support ending ‘pink envelopes’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PublicSource

PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing

Paul and Christine, of Montgomery County, know what it feels like to helplessly watch their child’s mental health deteriorate.  After two hospitalizations in 2020 and 2021 for mental health crises, their 30-year-old son stopped taking his medication and following other aspects of his treatment plan. He rarely leaves his room, doesn’t make eye contact and […] The post PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
yourerie

Pennsylvania law changes definition of a veteran

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A new law signed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf amends the definition of a veteran in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 849 changes the definitions related to veterans’ employment preference for veterans discharged because of a medical disability. Specifically, the bill amends the definition of a “veteran”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – July 1, 2022

Anglers are catching Walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching Muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch throughout the reservoir on a variety of baits. Mercer County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Flags in Ohio and Pa. to fly at half-staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governors in Ohio and Pennsylvania have ordered all state flags and the U.S. flag to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Highland Park shooting. The order is in accordance with the directive issued by President Joe Biden for all federal buildings.
OHIO STATE
YourErie

Pa Gov race: Shapiro favored over Mastriano in 538 forecast model

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is favored to win the Pennsylvania Governor race, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 Forecast Model. As of 1 p.m. on July 5, Shapiro is favored to win Pennsylvania’s election for Governor, defeating State Senator Doug Mastriano in 74% of models. The model found Shapiro would defeat Mastriano with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Twenty-one Pennsylvania school districts closing on Diwali-day in 2022: Hindus want Diwali holiday in all PA schools

Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania are reportedly closing schools for students on Oct. 24 (Diwali-day) this year. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this year. 2022-2023 academic calendars of Bensalem Township, Central Bucks, Central York, Coudersport Area, Council Rock, Downingtown Area, Ferndale Area, Great Valley, Greenville Area, Lower Moreland Township, New Hope-Solebury, North Penn, Owen J. Roberts, Pennsbury, Punxsutawney Area, Spring-Ford Area, Unionville-Chadds Ford, Upper Darby, Upper Dublin, Upper Merion Area, West Chester Area school districts in Pennsylvania show a holiday for students on Oct. 24.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy