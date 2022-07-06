Bucks County officials hear from those on frontline of addiction about how to spend $45M in aid

Bucks County soon will receive about $5 million as the first payment of the approximately $45 million it will receive over the next 18 years as its part of its share of Pennsylvania's settlement with major pharmaceutical companies whose drugs got people hooked on opioids.

The county plans to use the funds to help with substance abuse treatment, prevention and training programs to help first responders and others dealing with the opioid crisis.

Bucks Commissioner Chairman Bob Harvie appointed an Opioid Advisory Committee in May to help the county commissioners decide how to allocate the funds. On Thursday, the eight-member committee held two community forums to get input ― an in-person meeting in the morning and a virtual meeting in late afternoon.

Survivors of substance abuse as well as parents whose children were dealing with drug and/or mental health issues and those who lost family members to the drug epidemic spoke to what they thought would be the best uses for the money, as social service experts also joined in the conversations that were both emotional and practical.

"I lost my son in December 2020," said Matt McGaran, now a board member of the Bucks County Drug & Alcohol Commission. He thought an all-in approach to deal with not just the opioid crisis but other substance abuse and mental health needs at the same time would be best.

"We put a ton of money into dealing with the COVID crisis. This is equally of the same magnitude. We need the same level of resources to deal with it," McGahran said.

Two women who lost their sons also spoke ― one explaining that she wished she knew before he died what she has learned about since then, and all the resources that are available for the asking.

Another woman, whose son also died, has started a nonprofit called Danny's Ride in the Lehigh County area and hoped to expand it into Bucks County to offer rides to therapy sessions for those in substance abuse recovery, because if they can't keep appointments for lack of transportation, they won't get the help they need. Several other speakers agreed that transportation to therapy, as well as to jobs, was a key component in keeping those in recovery or with mental health issues on a steady course to improving their lives.

A pharmacist whose son is dealing with mental health and abuse issues said that the whole family needs to be considered, as he and his wife began having their own issues from the stress of trying to help their son. He said that when the life-saving Narcan packages are given out to family members to help with an overdose situation, information on support groups should be as well.

"Substance abuse is a family disease. Everyone is affected," he said. "An educated family can be an asset to the addict's recovery."

A woman who said she's been in recovery programs in the past said she would like to see programs that offer long-term peer support to help people stay in recovery after their initial treatment has ended.

Jennifer Wambold, the care manager for the Bucks County Area Agency on Aging, said that she hoped some funds could be used to provide respite relief for grandparents who are caring for or have custody of the young children of those being treated for substance abuse.

Livengrin President and CEO David Blenk said that the treatment center has 70 people now in residence and approximately 350 in outpatient care and could take more, but that some families don't realize their loved one could qualify for treatment. Livingrin was one of several treatment providers who participated in the discussion.

Substance abuse has been identified as a top priority for prevention by all the hospitals in the region that participated in a community health assessment study, said Kellye Remshifski of Doylestown Hospital Community Outreach. She thanked the committee for putting together the hearings.

"There's a lot that can be done with just this group," she said. "We're really, really lucky to have this group."

Diane Rosati, director of the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission, is chair of the advisory board. She thanked those who participated in the discussion for their "heartfelt" comments. "We can't do this work without your input," she said.

Rosati said the committee hopes to have its recommendations to Harvie by August.

The $45 million settlement was announced by county Solicitor Joseph Khan in March as part the state's $1 billion share of the $26 billion settlement reached with Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, three major pharmaceutical distributors, and pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson in the opioid crisis. Pennsylvania lost 5,172 to overdoses last year, according to data provided by Pennsylvania District Attorney Josh Shapiro. The settlement for Bucks will be distributed over 18 years.

Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said she thought it was a "wonderful program. .., The committee will take those ideas and come up with recommendations" for the commissioners.

Rosati said that anyone who still would like to offer suggestions for use of the funds should send their comments to oac@buckscounty.org.