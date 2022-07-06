ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

$9M rec center project in Doylestown gets million-dollar boost. Here's the plan and timeline

By Sarah Siock, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D98Wl_0gVuBylJ00

In a few short years, Doylestown Township residents will have a new place to work out, throw parties and attend cooking classes at a new community recreation center funded in part with state grant money.

The township is in the planning stages of building the center―a project anticipated to cost nearly $9 million. The state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program awarded $1 million to the project last month.

According to PA.GOV, RACP is a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

For subscribers:Yardley Kids Academy looks to move to Lower Makefield church, but zoners must decide if it's a good fit

The center aims to revitalize the municipal campus on Wells Road by replacing run-down equipment, constructing an indoor multi-use center and gym and indoor classroom.

Doylestown Township Supervisor Barbara Lyons said the community recreation center will also include kitchens to serve cooking classes and large-scale family events. Baby showers, bridal showers and birthday parties are all envisioned to take place in the building's rental rooms.

“The idea of the multipurpose room is to have the ability to have versatility in the programming because we're going to be serving young people to folks in their retiring years. There will be room for all kinds of community events,” said Lyons.

The center is set to open in the spring of 2024 and Lyons described the project as a “big endeavor.” She said changes will be made to the existing campus including moving basketball and tennis courts as well as creating a pickleball court.

“This grant award of $1 million is huge for us. It's been over the years that we've further defined what would be the best approach to providing the best space for what programs we provide now, have provided over the years and also expanding our programming to new opportunities,” said Lyons. She explained that the township has long intended to open a recreation center with the plans in place since 2020.

Township Manager Stephanie Mason also spoke with enthusiasm about the project.

“We anticipate being able to go to bid at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023. So it was timely to receive the grant and we're very excited about it. We are very appreciative of our state legislators for their assistance,” said Mason.

Lyons said the township is also seeking funding for the project from other sources including active capital campaign fundraising.

“This facility is serving community organizations and endeavors. The project is driven by the needs of the community,” said Lyons.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-10 of Lower Makefield, announced the $1 million award to Doylestown, which is in his district, last month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Lower Pottsgrove Hopes for Grant to Fix North Adams Bridge

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Township engineering firm McCarthy Engineering Associates Inc. is putting final touches on a grant application that seeks $325,000 from the Montgomery County Transportation Program to help pay for restoration of the deteriorating North Adams Street bridge over Sprogels Run, the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners heard Tuesday (July 5, 2022).
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line to Restrict County Line Road in Warrington and Horsham Townships

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC is planning a lane closure between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Titus Avenue in Warrington Township, Bucks County, and Horsham Township, Montgomery County, beginning Tuesday, July 19, for pipeline maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM through Monday, September 12.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Doylestown, PA
Government
buckscountyherald.com

Herald office moving to Doylestown

Effective Aug. 1, the Bucks County Herald is moving from its 1850s farmhouse in Lahaska that the Wingert family purchased in 2007 to modern, garden-style offices at the corner of North Easton and Saw Mill roads in Doylestown. “As a paper that serves every corner of Bucks County we felt...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lehigh Valley Health Network Continues to Expand Beyond the Lehigh Valley

LVHN, having already established a toe hold in Montgomery County, is possibly moving toward a second site here. Having already gained caregiving footholds in nearby Bucks County and established one toehold in Montgomery County, it seems as if Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) will continue wandering from its Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton base. John George and Natalie Kostelni reported the health system’s latest strategic move in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Cooking#New Place#Urban Construction#Pa Gov#Racp#The Office Of The Budget#Yardley Kids Academy#Lower Makefield
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Community College, Bucks County Opportunity Council Kicking Off New ‘Coaches on Campus’ Initiative

Opportunity Council-16 From left to right, Dr. Dekia Smith, Interim Dean of Students, Mary Finch, Senior Self-Sufficiency Coach, April Ettinger, Economic Self-Sufficiency Supervisor, Erin Lukoss, Executive Director/CEO, Christina McGinley, Executive Director of Bucks County Community College Foundation & Alumni Relationa & Lisa Angelo - Provost. Bucks County Community College and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Four Montco Pharmacies Stand Out in Area Scarcity of COVID-19 Vaccinators for Young Children

Four Montgomery County pharmacies will now vaccinate children under five years old for COVID-19. Only a third of pharmacies in the Phila. region currently carry COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old. Of those, four vaccinators are in Montgomery County. Jason Laughlin, The Philadelphia Inquirer, rolled up his sleeves to bring the details of who’s giving shots where.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
DELCO.Today

Jersey Shore Estate with Ocean Views from Every Room — ‘Most Talked-About House in Past 23 Years’ — Hits Market

Countless Chester County residents flock to the Jersey Shore every year in the summer. If you’re one of them, and vacationing in the vicinity of Long Beach Island, you’ll want to check out a 9,000-square-foot estate that just hit the market. It boasts an ice cream parlor, butterfly habitat, and koi pond, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

10 Top Rated Beaches Near Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a beach getaway that is close to home, look no further. There are several beautiful beaches located near Chester County, Pennsylvania that offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax and soak up the sun, or want to enjoy some fun in the waves, these beaches have you covered. Here is a list of the top-rated beaches near Chester County, Pennsylvania!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

Farm at Montgomery County hospital helps feed patients facing food insecurity

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County hospital is helping change the lives of its patients beyond their stay by helping them change their diets. Behind Main Line Health Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood is the Deaver Wellness Farm. For farmer Breah Banks, the reward for keeping up the garden is knowing the impact it is having on the community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy