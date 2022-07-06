$9M rec center project in Doylestown gets million-dollar boost. Here's the plan and timeline

In a few short years, Doylestown Township residents will have a new place to work out, throw parties and attend cooking classes at a new community recreation center funded in part with state grant money.

The township is in the planning stages of building the center―a project anticipated to cost nearly $9 million. The state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program awarded $1 million to the project last month.

According to PA.GOV, RACP is a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

The center aims to revitalize the municipal campus on Wells Road by replacing run-down equipment, constructing an indoor multi-use center and gym and indoor classroom.

Doylestown Township Supervisor Barbara Lyons said the community recreation center will also include kitchens to serve cooking classes and large-scale family events. Baby showers, bridal showers and birthday parties are all envisioned to take place in the building's rental rooms.

“The idea of the multipurpose room is to have the ability to have versatility in the programming because we're going to be serving young people to folks in their retiring years. There will be room for all kinds of community events,” said Lyons.

The center is set to open in the spring of 2024 and Lyons described the project as a “big endeavor.” She said changes will be made to the existing campus including moving basketball and tennis courts as well as creating a pickleball court.

“This grant award of $1 million is huge for us. It's been over the years that we've further defined what would be the best approach to providing the best space for what programs we provide now, have provided over the years and also expanding our programming to new opportunities,” said Lyons. She explained that the township has long intended to open a recreation center with the plans in place since 2020.

Township Manager Stephanie Mason also spoke with enthusiasm about the project.

“We anticipate being able to go to bid at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023. So it was timely to receive the grant and we're very excited about it. We are very appreciative of our state legislators for their assistance,” said Mason.

Lyons said the township is also seeking funding for the project from other sources including active capital campaign fundraising.

“This facility is serving community organizations and endeavors. The project is driven by the needs of the community,” said Lyons.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-10 of Lower Makefield, announced the $1 million award to Doylestown, which is in his district, last month.