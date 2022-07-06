ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Fondren Live is Thursday. Check out the highlights of what to expect.

By Ed Inman
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

No matter what you’re craving, be it live music, delicious food, eclectic shopping, fine art, craft brews or even the latest Hollywood blockbuster, Jackson’s Fondren neighborhood should have you covered this Thursday, July 7.

The free event is called “ Fondren Live ” and is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the neighborhood’s historic business district (centered roughly by Old Canton Road, Fondren Place, North State Street and Duling Avenue).

The show will go on, rain or shine, said Fondren Renaissance Foundation Director Rebecca Gavin, but she noted some outdoor activities may depend on the weather.

“Mother Nature hasn’t cooperated with us for the last two months so we have to acknowledge that there’s a chance of a few raindrops falling—and the chance of extreme heat is about 100%,” Gavin said. “But the good news is we have plenty of restaurants, shops, a bowling alley and a movie theatre to duck into until the weather clears. And, we will have water stations around so everyone can stay hydrated.”

Street parties have been a part of the neighborhood’s fabric for 25 years, dating back to the first “Fondren Festival” in 1997. Some activities are officially organized by the Renaissance Foundation while others are independently created. “We encourage all of the businesses to create their own events,” Gavin said.

Here is a roundup of some of the scheduled activities:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tV5iZ_0gVuBwzr00

  • Fondren’s newest coffee shop and cafe, Deja Brew Bistro, located at 425 Mitchell, will be celebrating their first Fondren Live. Owner Cynthia Pickens invites guests to visit and check out their extensive menu, including the “Smash Burger,” a specially-grilled fresh ground beef patty with all the fixings. “Everybody loves it,” Pickens says.
  • Fondren residents Edley Jones and Barry Crockrell, performing as the Diddy Wah Daddies, will be set up near the corner of Duling Ave. and North State with a playlist covering everything from classic rock to country.
  • Also at Duling and State will be the Soule’ Coffee & Bubbletea food truck, allowing visitors to get a taste of the soon-to-open coffee and tea cafe in Fondren Village.
  • Brown’s Fine Art & Framing on Fondren Place will be hosting an opening reception for “Local Landmarks,” an exhibition featuring works by Vicki Armstrong, Kit Fields and David Waldrip.
  • The Pineapple Bar, a new vendor across from Brown’s on Fondren Place will feature fresh fruit drinks served in a real pineapple.
  • The End of All Music, a record store on State St. will host live performances by Schaefer Llana and Cody Rogers. “Cody will also be releasing his second album called ‘Tishomingo’ and we will have copies available for sale,” said assistant manager Sam Lane. A $5 donation will be requested for the musicians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeSk2_0gVuBwzr00

  • The Vault, a unique automotive showroom on Commerce Park Dr. will be displaying some of their classic and exotic vehicles outdoors.
  • Vendors from the JXN Flea Market will bring specially curated, locally-produced arts and crafts to Duling Ave. The street will also have balloon art for kids and adults from Gabby’s Balloons, a craft beer tent courtesy of Saltine Oyster Bar, and a wide assortment of other displays.
  • Duling Hall will host the celebrated rock band Drivin N Cryin with special guest Katy Guillen & The Drive. Formed in Atlanta 35 years ago, Drivin N Cryin is known worldwide for such hits as “Straight to Hell” and “Fly Me Courageous” and has released nine full length albums. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime set for 7:30. Advance general admission tickets are $20 and available through ardenland.net.
  • The Capri Theatre will be premiering the new Marvel Comics-based adventure film “Thor: Love and Thunder” starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. The film is rated PG-13 with showtimes at 3:00, 5:45, and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available from caprimovies.com or at the door.
  • After the street party concludes at 8 p.m. there will be an additional outdoor dance party called “Afterglow” in the Fondren Guitars parking lot on Old Canton. Sponsored by Members Exchange Credit Union, featured musical guests will be the R&B dance band
  • “Time To Move” as well as the “Epic Funk Brass Band.” Fondren Guitars will also be hosting live music on their rear stage throughout the festival with food, beer and beverages available for purchase. “We expect a good turnout—it’s always a lot of fun,” said store manager Will Ready.

Umbrellas are welcome in case of rain and masks are advised due to COVID-19. For last-minute, weather-related updates, please visit eatdrinkfondren.com .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Fondren Live is Thursday. Check out the highlights of what to expect.

News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Mississippi Link

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, JPS and JSU celebrate the JET-A Class of 2022 with closing ceremony at JAN

The curriculum of the JET-A Class of 2022 included in-flight training sessions, flight simulators, advanced drone obstacle courses, navigating and mapping, various educational tours, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) principles and concepts. A deeply collaborative effort with external partners, including nonprofit organizations and other public and private entities,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distributions for July 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Monday, July 4. The giveaway will start at 10:00 a.m. at the Jackson Police Department Precinct 4 off Old Canton Road (5080 Parkway Drive). The precinct is located in the Colonial Mart Shopping Center. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Downtown Jackson businesses vandalized over the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple businesses in the heart of downtown Jackson were hit hard by vandalism over the July 4th weekend. After returning from the holiday today, some business owners walked into what they say is a nightmare after finding their stores filled with broken glass and trashed by vandals.
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

