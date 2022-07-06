ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Fireworks light up the sky at Fourth of July's Celebration Under the Stars in Murfreesboro

By Kerri Bartlett, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
Murfreesboro's Celebration Under the Stars returned to the Fountains at Gateway as hundreds flocked to the annual family-friendly festival and fireworks show on the Fourth of July.

Powered by Middle Tennessee Electric and Pyro Shows, the celebration featured food trucks, music from The Pilots and a variety of family activities — including the splash pad that provided heat relief for children of all ages.

Previous coverage: 2022 fireworks in Rutherford County: Where to go to celebrate 4th of July

From 2021: Tennessee man loses part of his hand while trying to shoot fireworks from car sunroof

Formerly held at McKnight Park off Dejarnette Lane, Celebration Under the Stars moved to the Medical Center Parkway location in 2020 due to the pandemic. Because Fountains is centrally located, more community members have the opportunity to watch the show from afar as well as enjoy festivities on site.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Fireworks light up the sky at Fourth of July's Celebration Under the Stars in Murfreesboro

Rutherford Source

Photos: Murfreesboro’s 4th of July Celebration

The Fountains of Gateway hosted Murfreesboro’s Independence Day Celebration. This was a completely free event powered by Middle Tennessee Electric for all ages. Food and drinks were served from restaurants in the area such as Burger Republic, Just Love Coffee, The Sodabar, and much more. The Pilots performed covers of popular songs all the way until the sun went down. After their set, the firework show began near the Fire Hall on Medical Center Parkway.
