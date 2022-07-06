ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

David Harbour reveals he'd like to see Euphoria star Jacob Elordi play his Stranger Things character Sheriff Hopper in a spin-off or prequel

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Now that fans begin the long wait for the fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things, star David Harbour has some ideas about a possible spin-off or prequel.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed a spin-off is happening, though they said it was '1000% different' from the original series.

Regardless, Harbour was promoting the fourth season of the Netflix hit in an interview with GQ, when he revealed he'd like Euphoria star Jacob Elordi to play his character, Sheriff Jim Hopper in a potential spin-off or prequel series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aws9_0gVuBpom00
Prequel: Now that fans begin the long wait for the fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things, star David Harbour has some ideas about a possible spin-off or prequel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgDMf_0gVuBpom00
Young Hopper?: Regardless, Harbour was promoting the fourth season of the Netflix hit in an interview with GQ , when he revealed he'd like Euphoria star Jacob Elordi to play his character, Sheriff Jim Hopper in a potential spin-off or prequel series

'He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20,' Harbour said of Elordi and his ability to play a young Sheriff Jim Hopper.

'At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me,' Harbour said of his role.

'If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gtKJ_0gVuBpom00
Handsome: 'He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20,' Harbour said of Elordi and his ability to play a young Sheriff Jim Hopper

Still, there's no indication that the character would be explored again in the prequel or spin-off, though Harbour did hint when fans could learn more.

'I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned,' Harbour said.

When asked about the highly-anticipated fifth and final season, Harbour had an estimate of when fans may get to see it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuoMM_0gVuBpom00
More: Still, there's no indication that the character would be explored again in the prequel or spin-off, though Harbour did hint when fans could learn more

'I think we’ll [shoot] next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year,' Harbour admitted.

'But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record,' he added of the fifth and final season.

The end of the fourth season also gave fans something they've wanted since the show debuted - Hopper and Joyce (Winona Ryder) sharing a kiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrPOs_0gVuBpom00
Final season: 'But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record,' he added of the fifth and final season

'It’s always something that Winona and I have talked about — on set riffing about what their relationship was in high school, and y’know, who they are to each other,” he says.

'There was always a tension between should this be consummated, or should they just be friends? And I do think it’s a bit of fan service,' he admitted.

'I think there was a real appetite for mommy and daddy to get back together again. And then once we were on that train, it seemed like an inevitability,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVaev_0gVuBpom00
Fan service: 'There was always a tension between should this be consummated, or should they just be friends? And I do think it’s a bit of fan service,' he admitted

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: The Duffer Brothers Reveal If We’ll See Russia Again

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. It's damn near impossible to write a television set in the U.S. in the 1980s and not at least mention the Cold War between America and Russia. From Season 1, Stranger Things has used the international stand-off as a lens to explore the government's secret exploration — and exploitation — of the Upside Down and all of its supernatural beings. In Season 4, Russia served as the backdrop for Hopper's (David Harbour) second chance at life, and Joyce's (Winona Ryder) epic romance heroine arc to rescue him.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Stranger Things: David Harbour says young co-stars are ‘involved in a minefield’

Stranger Things star David Harbour has said that his younger Stranger Things co-stars are “involved in a minefield”.In a new interview with The Independent, Harbour, who plays Jim Hoppper in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, spoke about the toll that fame and money could have on child actors.Several of Stranger Things’s stars were children when the series began, including Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo.“They are involved in something that is a minefield,” Harbour said. “The popularity and the money that they’re dealing with at 12 and 13 years old is… it just makes you an adult....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: David Harbour Reveals Conan the Barbarian Prop Was Used in Season Four

The fourth season of Stranger Things took place in 1986, and much like the previous seasons, it featured a lot of nods to some of the best movies, television, and music of the '80s. There were many obvious references in the new episodes, and some that you may have missed if you weren't searching. This week, David Harbour (Jim Hopper) took to Instagram to reveal the show used a prop from the 1982 and 1984 films starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Conan the Barbarian and Conan the Destroyer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Ross Duffer
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Matt Ross
TVGuide.com

Stranger Things Spin-Off: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

The series will be produced by the Duffer Brothers' newly launched Upside Down Pictures. The next season of Stranger Things may be the show's final one, but it certainly won't be the last we see of the world created by the Duffer Brothers. As part of a new deal with Netflix, Matt and Ross Duffer will launch a Stranger Things spin-off series. There isn't much information available about this project just yet, but anticipation is high after the Netflix drama's Season 4 broke Nielsen's streaming record with more than 7.2 billion minutes viewed in one week.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Winona Ryder Would Correct ‘Stranger Things’ Scripts with Her ‘80s Knowledge

Don’t test her — Winona Ryder knows her ’80s music. The Stranger Things star played both Joyce Byers and music supervisor on the Netflix hit, according to her co-star, David Harbour. In a newly published Harper’s Bazaar profile of the actress, Harbour said Ryder used her encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture to help make the music on Stranger Things as accurate as possible.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Prequel#Film Star#Gq
Daily Mail

Shonda Rhimes and Julia Quinn are co-writing Bridgerton prequel book about Queen Charlotte's 'great love story'

Shonda Rhimes is teaming up with best-selling historical romance author Julia Quinn to pen a prequel novel about a young Queen Charlotte before marrying King George. The book, which will be set in the Bridgerton's fictional universe filled with Regency London balls and scandals within high society, will follow the character played by Guyanese-British actress Golda Rosheuvel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Stranger Things: David Harbour says he’ll never lose weight for a role again after season 4

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has shared the one thing season four taught him never to do again.Ther actor plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series, and his storyline in the latest season saw his character imprisoned in a Soviet labour camp. For the scenes, he ”lost 80 pounds” (five stone) in eight months by fasting intermittently and doing Pilates.“I was about 270 [then], and when we shot season four, I was around 190,” Harbour told GQ. However, he added: “I don’t think I’ll ever do that again”.Harbour said that he “gained it all back” to play Santa...
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

David Harbour Wants Jacob Elordi to Play His Character in "Stranger Things" Spinoff

Image Source: Getty / Ray Rochlin / Jamie McCarthy. With the countdown officially on for the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things," David Harbour, who plays Sheriff Jim Hopper, is already making suggestions for more Hawkins mayhem. "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed a spinoff will happen in the future, although they did say it would be "different than what anyone is expecting" in an interview with Variety.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Once Thought About Killing a Cat for a Role

Stranger Things star David Harbour has made it clear in interviews that he'll do some pretty intense things to prepare for his roles – but he pushed that line to the breaking point when he considered killing a cat for a movie part. In a new interview, Harbour talks about how, when he was a younger man trying to find his way as an actor, he nearly took method-acting to a dark extreme:
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Winona Ryder and David Harbour ImprovisedOne of Their Stranger Things Kisses, Writers Say

Stranger Things' fourth season had a few moments that weren't a part of the original plan. According to the show's official Writers' Room account on Twitter, a few minor but memorable points from the latest season were added at the discretion of the actors. One improvised moment included an intimate encounter that sealed the long-teased relationship between Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour).
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Are millennials putting lullabies to sleep for good? Half of young parents don't know all the words to Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Classic lullabies are at risk of dying out as nearly half of millennial mothers and fathers don’t know all the words to Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. A poll of 2,000 parents aged 26 to 41 revealed just 53 per cent can recite all the lyrics to Baa Baa Black Sheep, while only 51 per cent can sing Row, Row, Row Your Boat in its entirety.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Ben Affleck Makes Surprise Cameo in Kevin Smith's 'Clerks III' Trailer

Kevin Smith called up his celebrity friends for Clerks III, and a bunch of them are featured in the trailer. Sixteen years after Clerks II, Jay (Jason Mewes), Silent Bob (Smith) and the whole gang are together again -- and instead of watching movies, they're making one!. After Randal (Jeff...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Steps put on an eye-catching display as they perform in glitzy costumes and glamorous make-up in video for new song Hard 2 Forget to celebrate 25th anniversary

Steps have released a new video for their song Hard 2 Forget in celebration of their 25th anniversary as a band. The group - Lee Latchford-Evans, 47, Claire Richards, 44, Lisa Scott-Lee, 46, Faye Tozer, 46, and Ian 'H' Watkins, 46 - were formed in 1997 and their latest song, taken from their upcoming greatest hits offering Platinum Collection, was released on Thursday morning.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Stranger Things' Spinoff in Development at Netflix

Netflix has officially revealed that a Stranger Things spinoff is currently in development. The streamer divulged the news in a tweet thread about projects that Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers are helming as part of their overall deal with the company. The only details revealed at this time are that the spinoff will be live-action and is "based on an original idea" from the filmmakers.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Carol Vorder-van! TV star gives fans a glimpse at her sleek customised camper which features a padded rooftop bench and edgy black rims

Carol Vorderman gave fans a glimpse at her lavish campervan on Instagram on Thursday after the latest customisations were installed. The television star, 61, first introduced her social media followers to the vehicle earlier this year after giving a similar camper a test run before deciding what she wanted fitted on her own.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

469K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy