HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland football star Jakob Caudill was serioiusly injured in a fall over the July 4th weekend and is in the hospital. Jakob’s father, Will, tells WSAZ that he is now in stable condition. During his senior season in the fall of 2020, Cabell Midland went unbeaten in a year ravaged by COVID and he was selected to the Class AAA All-State team.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO