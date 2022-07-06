ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Former State Lawmaker English Sentenced To More Than Three Years In Federal Prison

By Blaze Lovell
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal judge sentenced former Hawaii lawmaker J. Kalani English to more than three years in prison Tuesday for taking thousands of dollars in bribes to influence wastewater policy in the state. English had a long political career as a Maui County councilman before serving in the Legislature for...

www.civilbeat.org

Comments / 0

Related
Grist

A Hawaii bill would limit solar power. Gov Ige plans to veto it

The debate over renewable energy projects in the state with the most expensive electricity bills in the country has landed on the desk of Governor David Ige in Hawaii. While the governor has until July 12 to make a final decision on whether to veto a controversial renewable energy bill passed by the Hawaii state legislature, he has already indicated he will do so.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui County, HI
Government
County
Maui County, HI
City
Hana, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
FOXBusiness

FBI adds ‘Cryptoqueen’ to Ten Most Wanted list

Ruja Ignatova, a Bulgarian woman dubbed the "cryptoqueen," has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list after allegedly defrauding billions from investors. The Bureau says Ignatova, 42, lead a massive fraud scheme that affected millions of investors worldwide. Ignatova and her partner founded the company OneCoin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Legislature#Fbi#Bribery#Senate
TheDailyBeast

4 Ex-Navy Officers Convicted in ‘Fat Leonard’ Corruption Scandal

Four of five former U.S. Navy officers standing trial as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal were convicted of fraud, bribery, and conspiracy on Wednesday. They were the last defendants out of 34 people to be charged with taking illicit incentives from Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis. Prosecutors said they were lavished with prostitutes, Cuban cigars, and free hotel stays by Francis. In 2015, Francis admitted offering $500,000 worth of bribes to American Navy officers in exchange for classified information, or even rerouting military ships to ports that brought in a lot of cash for his vessel servicing company. Francis overcharged the U.S. military by $35 million, prosecutors say. He is set to be sentenced in July. Former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausmen, along with former Cmdr. Mario Herrera were convicted this week, while no verdict was reached by the jury on charges against former Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

NEW YORK -- Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.Those crimes occurred even as the couple hobnobbed with some of the world's most famous and wealthy people, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and England's Prince Andrew. Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. Maxwell denied being Epstein's accomplice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mic

Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas man guilty of using stolen valor to defraud investors

A Tyler man pled guilty to federal charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Thursday, June 23. Derek Robert Hamm, 38, pled guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, violating the Stolen Valor Act, using a fraudulent military discharge certificate and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Former GOP Congressman Gets No Time Behind Bars Following Conviction for Lying to the FBI

A Republican U.S. congressman in Nebraska who resigned from office following his March 2022 conviction for lying to the FBI was sentenced to probation on Tuesday. Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced the sentencing of convicted felon Jeff Fortenberry, 61, on Twitter, noting that the former representative for Nebraska’s first congressional district was found guilty of lying about foreign campaign contributions.
NEBRASKA STATE
UPI News

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges

July 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights when he killed him in 2020. The judge sentenced Chauvin to 252 months in prison but shaved off seven months...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

High court marshal seeks enforcement of anti-picketing laws

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit picketing outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. “For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and...
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS LA

Department of Justice leak reveals information on all concealed carry permit holders in California

The personal information of every Californian with a permit to carry a concealed weapon was leaked on Tuesday, according to state authorities. When the Department of Justice launched its "2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal," which was supposed to "improve transparency and information sharing for firearms-related data," according to a statement released by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office Tuesday. However, it was not supposed to include the personal information of concealed carry weapon permit holders. According to Fresno County Sheriff's office, the breach affects every Californian with a concealed carry permit including, but not limited to "a person's name, age, address, Criminal Identification...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

4 inmates who escaped federal prison camp back in custody

All four inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend are now back in custody, the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday.The inmates were discovered missing from the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the bureau said in a news release Saturday. Tavaraes Lajuane Graham, Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw left the minimum security camp around 10 p.m. Friday and it was a couple of hours before their absence was detected, Senior Inspector Kevin Connolly of the...
HOPEWELL, VA
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy