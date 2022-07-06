Obituary: Theresa Lynn Ragsdale

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Theresa Lynn Ragsdale, 57, of Cullman.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Theresa passed away July 3, 2022 at Cullman Regional Hospital. She was born April 11, 1965, to James Cleveland and Bonnie Jean Post Barbee. She never met a stranger. Her life was all about family. Her grandchildren were her world.

She was preceded in death by her father; her brother: Kenneth Barbee; grandson: Jamey Puckett and granddaughter: Stardust Mullins.

Survivors include her mother: Bonnie Jean McClurg; son: Patrick James (Angel) Frontine; daughter: April Marie (Daniel Puckett) Fenley; brother: Robert Neumann; sister: Shawn Bourke; grandchildren: Lexus, Persia, Emily, Cicily, Michelle, Michael, A.J., Skyler, Daniel, Dante, Kameron and Bryson; special friends: Christy Hollins, Rachel Smith and Dale Ragsdale and a host of adopted children, grandchildren, family and friends.