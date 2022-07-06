Obituary: Brenda Faye Merritt

A memorial service for Brenda Faye Merritt, 77, of Cullman will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Belview Heights Baptist Church. Bro. Randy Milligan will officiate the service.

Mrs. Merritt passed from this life on July 4, 2022 at the Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born March 22, 1945 to Oval and Gladys Griffin Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister: Willowdean Waldrop.

Mrs. Merritt is survived by her sons: Jimmy (Marissa) Merritt and Jeff Merritt; her daughters: Theresa (Eric) Quick, Kristi Merritt and Alicia Brooke Henderson; brother: Rickie (Nancy) Smith; sister: Linda Smith; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, a host of family and friends and her special fur-babies, Midnight, Speedycat & Smoky.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the following organizations: St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the Cullman Animal Shelter.