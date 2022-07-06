ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

Obituary: Garland John Bennefield

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

Garland John Bennefield, age 59, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Garland was born February 27, 1963, in Plattsburgh, NY to Garlond Wyndell and Arlene Marie Bennefield.

A visitation for Garland will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home (1901 2nd Avenue NW, Cullman, AL 35055). A funeral service will occur Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel . An interment will occur Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Crossroads Cemetery (Vinemont, AL 35179).

Survivors are wife: Wanda Terry Bennefield; daughters: Amanda (Shane) Currington, Amesia (Brett) Williams, April (Robert) Howard, Allison Bennefield and Maci Chastain; sister: Carla J. (Chris) Myers; brothers: Ricky J. Bennefield and Marvin (Holly) Ball; 16 grandchildren and mother-in-law: Megnia Terry.

