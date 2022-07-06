Obituary: Sook Ja Puckett

Earlie Junior Cooper, 89 of Houston, entered into rest on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 19, 1932, in Double Springs, Alabama to Ruby Goss and William Cooper.
Earlie and Liz moved to Illinois in the 50’s for work opportunities. With a family of 5, in the 60’s he moved the family to Southern California. In the 70’s, Earlie and Liz moved back to Alabama. He loved family vacations throughout the years. Earlie was a talented custom cabinet maker for residential and businesses. He loved to design and make things with...
Donald “Don” Green, 87, passed away on July 4, 2022. He was born in Cullman to Clarence Green and Alice (Latta) Green. He joined his brother Onis and his sister Dorothy. Donald grew up and attended school in Cullman graduating from Cullman High School in 1953. He attended API/Auburn University for his undergraduate degree, The University of Alabama for his master’s degree, and earned his PhD from Texas A & M University. Donald always had a passion for sports, physical education, and lifetime healthy living which was reflected in his studies.
Donald attended Auburn University (Alabama Polytech Institute) and played Freshman...
ADDISON, Ala. – The town of Addison on Monday morning kicked off its Fourth of July celebration with a mile-long parade, featuring area fire departments from Addison, Helicon, Jones Chapel, Sardis, Central, and Arley leading the way.
ATVs, horses, floats made by local businesses, representatives from the Cullman Electric Cooperative and the Addison Bulldog Band color guard and majorettes were also in the lineup. The family of late Addison resident Hillard Brannon paid tribute to him by showing off 15 of his classic cars. Families lined U.S. Highway 278 to pick up candy and wave to the procession.
The town kept the...
Memorial service is Wednesday July 6. Visitation starts at 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m, followed by graveside service at Mt Carmel Cemetery.
Mrs. Chambers passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2022, at her residence in Destin, Florida. She was born November 29, 1943, to Ora Gaines Evans and Annie Bell (Clark) Evans in Simcoe, AL.
Betty never met a stranger and spent a lifetime making new friends. She was the quintessential southern lady—kind, sweet, spunky who was loved by so many. She loved to talk, laugh, dance and travel....
A memorial service for Brenda Faye Merritt, 77, of Cullman will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Belview Heights Baptist Church. Bro. Randy Milligan will officiate the service.
Mrs. Merritt passed from this life on July 4, 2022 at the Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born March 22, 1945 to Oval and Gladys Griffin Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister: Willowdean Waldrop.
Mrs. Merritt is survived by her sons: Jimmy (Marissa) Merritt and Jeff Merritt; her daughters: Theresa (Eric) Quick, Kristi Merritt and Alicia Brooke Henderson; brother: Rickie (Nancy) Smith; sister: Linda Smith; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, a host of family and friends and her special fur-babies, Midnight, Speedycat & Smoky.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the following organizations: St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the Cullman Animal Shelter.
Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Theresa Lynn Ragsdale, 57, of Cullman.
Theresa passed away July 3, 2022 at Cullman Regional Hospital. She was born April 11, 1965, to James Cleveland and Bonnie Jean Post Barbee. She never met a stranger. Her life was all about family. Her grandchildren were her world.
She was preceded in death by her father; her brother: Kenneth Barbee; grandson: Jamey Puckett and granddaughter: Stardust Mullins.
Survivors include her mother: Bonnie Jean McClurg; son: Patrick James (Angel) Frontine; daughter: April Marie (Daniel Puckett) Fenley; brother: Robert Neumann; sister: Shawn Bourke; grandchildren: Lexus, Persia, Emily, Cicily, Michelle, Michael, A.J., Skyler, Daniel, Dante, Kameron and Bryson; special friends: Christy Hollins, Rachel Smith and Dale Ragsdale and a host of adopted children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Shelby Jean Davis Trousdale, 83, of Florence, AL, passed away Jul 4, 2022 at NAMC. Shelby was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Florence Blvd. Church of Christ. Shelby is survived by:. Son: Darryl Trousdale (Susan) Daughter: Dianne Rickman (Steve), Sherry Chaney (Ronald),...
Ralph and Mary Alice (Morris) Nelson will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary June 7. The couple were married at Gandy’s Cove Church in Falkville and still reside there today. Together they had three children: June Nelson Graham, of Falkville; Janet Marie Nelson and Jane Nelson Fields, who are deceased. They have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
CULLMAN, Ala. – The city of Cullman and its people are mourning the loss of its 29th mayor, Dr. Donald E. Green, who passed Monday, July 4, at age 88.
Born and raised in Cullman, Green was a beloved educator, coach, city councilman and mayor who always sought to better the community.
Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained why Green was important to him and Cullman as a whole.
“Mayor Green had such an ability to make the long-range decisions, which were often difficult choices. He had the most concentrated, but diverse, perspective when wrestling with issues that possessed consequences- both good and bad,”...
A FLORENCE BUSINESS WAS DAMAGED TUESDAY EVENING AFTER A VEHICLE CRASHED THROUGH THEIR FRONT WINDOWS. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS A 2013 HYUNDAI ACCENT CRASHED INTO BOB WALLACE APPLICANCE ON FLORENCE BOULEVARD AROUND 7:30. THE 31-YEAR-OLD DRIVER WAS TRANSPORTED FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
CULLMAN, Ala. – Upon arriving at the Cullman County Courthouse parking lot Monday morning, potential protesters had their plans to demonstrate thwarted due to their lack of preparation in obtaining the necessary permits.
Organized by Alabama Rally Against Injustice, the local demonstration was one of eight planned across the state Monday to protest the overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. The ruling was overturned by the United States Supreme Court on June 24, giving states the power to ban abortions.
While no representatives from the organization were in attendance, resident...
Funeral service for William “Bill” Coley Rager, 60, of Cullman, Alabama, will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Cullman Church of Christ. Minister Steve Cummings will officiate the service. The family will receive friends for 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays prior to the service.
Mr. Rager was born March 19, 1962, to Thomas Eugene and Patricia Russell Moore Rager. He passed from this life on July 1, 2022 at the Huntsville Hospice Family Care Center. He was the owner of Alabama On-Site and Alabama Paint Body. He was a loving husband, father, son and grandfather.
Mr. Rager was preceded in death by his father: Thomas Eugene Rager Sr.; brother: Thomas Eugene Rager Jr.; uncles and aunts: Herman and Gay Russell, Jimmy and Mary Louise Russell, Louis and Violet Rager, George and Hazel Rager and Robert Rager and grandparents: Hartselle Best Russell and John Coley Russell.
He is survived by his wife: Kimberly Butler Rager; mother: Pat Moore; son: Christian Cody Rager; daughter: Brandi (Brandon) Pickard; stepdaughters: Brittany (Matt) Brakeman and Emily Miller; mother-in-law: Trudy Wood; grandchildren: Addison, Shylah, Leigha and Caden and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service for Jimmy Lawayne Bales of Vinemont will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Mt. Zion Church of the Nazarene in Blount County.
Mr. Bales was born on October 9, 1962, to the late Horace and Dora (Jenkins) Bales in Blount County. He died at the age of 59 on July 2, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman.
THE CITY OF FLORENCE WILL BE CONDUCTING A VETERANS’ DRIVE CORRIDOR STUDY ON THURSDAY AT 5:30 AT THE BROADWAY RECREATION CENTER LOCATED AT 300 NORTH BROADWAY STREET IN FLORENCE. HE VETERANS DRIVE CORRIDOR SERVES A MULTITUDE OF ROLES INCLUDING A GATEWAY INTO THE CITY, ACCESS TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER, AND HOME TO MANY LONG-TIME RESIDENTS.
A Trinity man who in November 2020 confessed to a 1995 homicide died before being arraigned for murder, according to a court document filed this week. Johnny Dwight Whited, 55, was terminally ill when he confessed, according to Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam. Whited’s lawyer, Griff Belser, said his client had lung cancer and he believes that was the cause of death. He died June 27, according an order filed Sunday by Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell dismissing the charge.
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – As the drizzling rain came to an end, Garden City and Hanceville families came out to celebrate the nation’s independence Sunday evening with food, inflatable slides, a mechanical bull and, of course, fireworks.
Garden City Mayor Tim Eskew said, “Being one of the oldest towns in Cullman County, this Fourth of July means a lot to us. It means freedom.”
Scott Arnold, pastor at Garden City First Baptist Church, shared what the day means to him, saying, “This is all about the freedom of our great nation. I’m pro-American and there’s nothing better. We live in the greatest...
Whitney Anne Maddux, age 31, of Vinemont, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born February 19, 1991, to John Maddux and Erin Mayes Barnett.She was preceded in death by her mother: Erin Mayes Barnett; grandmother: Emi Mayes and brother: Hayden Shutt.Survivors include her son: Ty Maddux; daughter: Kyli McLeod and Makenzie McLeod; father: John (Jennifer) Maddux; mother-in-law: Pam Handley; brother: Levi (Rhi) Maddux; nephew: Apollo Hayden Maddux; brother: Jackson White and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.A memorial service will be held at a later date.
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Crowds of locals packed Municipal Park in Good Hope Sunday night for a celebration of the Fourth of July Holiday and after enjoying a horse parade put on by the Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, Good Hope Fire and Rescue got this year’s fireworks show underway. P. Willy’s Fireworks provided the materials for the show and Good Hope Fire and Rescue Chief David Scott was more than happy to work with them.
“We use P. Willy’s Fireworks here in Good Hope and they’re just super nice people. They helped us out and as a matter of fact...
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman native Kyndell Hays has recently published her first book of poetry and prose called “Ode to My Adolescence,” a series of separate pieces about the struggles of growing up and dealing with mental health issues, heartbreak and trauma. Hays said with the book she strives to connect with others coping with similar issues and show them they are not alone. Her first book signing was held June 25 at Karma’s Coffee House, where the community showed support for its local talent.
Even though Hays is now a published author, she said it wasn’t in her original career...
