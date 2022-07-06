ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

E_Rengifo (6), Ward (1), Stallings (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Miami 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Miami 7. 2B_Wendle (7). HR_Cooper...

FOX Sports

Orioles look to keep home win streak alive, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (38-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-44, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting eighth for Angels on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Marsh will start in left field on Thursday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Monte Harrison returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Marsh for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Mike Brito, scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd and held a moment of silence before hosting the Chicago Cubs. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium’s videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided. For years, the mustachioed Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched in his teeth holding a radar gun. More recently, he used a cane in concession to his age as he observed the current Dodgers from the press box. Brito had a connection to the club’s most recent World Series championship, won after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the deciding Game 6 against Tampa Bay, Victor Gonzalez was the winner and Urías earned the save. Both Mexican-born pitchers were signed by Brito, who remained part of the team’s scouting staff until his death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lance Barrett
theScore

Longtime Dodgers scout Brito dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting Tuesday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lux for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Dodgers Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Thompson is being replaced in right field by Mookie Betts versus Rockies starter German Marquez. In 54 plate appearances this season, Thompson has a .224 batting average with a .704 OPS, 2 home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will catch for right-hander Ian Anderson on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Travis d'Arnaud moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 11.0 FanDuel...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Alonso leads Mets against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (39-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (51-31, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Marlins +141; over/under is 9...
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

