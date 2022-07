CRAWFORD/MARION COUNTIES—United Way of North Central Ohio is celebrating! Not only have they reached their Community Campaign goal, but they have exceeded it, closing out the annual campaign at 103% of goal. Thanks to the generosity of 1,219 individual donors and 148 workplace campaigns, UWNCO is prepared to continue funding Bold Goal programs in Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot counties through 2023. They will also be able to facilitate and fund new collaborative programs working to find solutions to regional challenges in housing, transportation, childcare, and more. Some funds will be held in reserve for emergency and small grant distribution throughout the funding cycle.

MARION, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO