The lineup for the July 8 edition of NXT Level Up has been set. Three matches have been announced for the July 8, 2022 edition of Level Up. In the headlining bout, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade face Damaris Griffin and Bryson Montana. Friday's show will also see Dante Chen take on Myles Borne and women's action rounds out the card as Yulisa Leon goes up against Arianna Grace.

