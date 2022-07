Things will be interesting right from the jump with former Auburn phenom Jabari Smith’s first Summer League action. Smith was selected third overall by the Houston Rockets in what some called a bit of a surprise, as he was the odds-on favorite to be selected No. 1 by the Magic for most of the offseason until former Duke player Paolo Banchero was selected first-overall instead. When former Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren was selected second to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Smith was picked by the Rockets and will certainly be playing to prove to the Magic and Thunder that they made a grievous error in not selecting him first.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO