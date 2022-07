Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley will go for her fourth victory in the WNBA All-Star 3-point shooting contest Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN) at McCormick Place in Chicago. Quigley was announced Thursday as one of six contestants. She won the title in 2017, 2018 and 2021, and told the crowd in Las Vegas last July, "I promise this is the last time I'll do this. I told myself, 'No more!'"

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO