ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

No Travel Advised in City of Sioux Falls, Power Lines Down, Flash Flooding

By Andy
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Sioux Falls is advising no travel in Sioux Falls as the severe thunderstorm has caused damage to power lines all over the city. As...

kikn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Arrowhead Parkway Closure Coming to Sioux Falls

A major eastside highway in Sioux Falls will be closed to thru traffic beginning next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning Monday (July 11), State Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway will be closed to traffic from Veterans Parkway to East 26th Street. This will allow for the completion of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
Kickin Country 100.5

Oldest Home 4-Sale In Sioux Falls South Dakota Has Extraordinary Interior Design

Of all the homes listed in the Sioux Falls market for sale have you ever thought about owning an older property in an established neighborhood?. With Sioux Falls continuing to grow, agents in the real estate field have been pulled in every direction by clients who are scrambling for a place to live. And, when the right place comes along many times the bidding war begins. Yes, it is definitely a seller's market.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 7:00 PM Sunday (July 3). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Parking Lots#Sioux Falls Metro
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Woman Rams Police Cars, Arrested After Pursuit

How many times do you suppose crashing into a police car led to a getaway for someone who was about to be arrested? There have likely been a few, but this was not one of them. According to Dakota News Now, 29-year-old Jamie Charging Crow was arrested early on the morning of July 4. She was spotted in a stolen car at around 1 am in the southwestern part of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
Kickin Country 100.5

Augustana University Future Includes $50M Housing Plan

As Augustana University broke ground on a $50 million housing plan in May of 2021, the focus of the project is to plan for the next several decades. This project which is around the campus green is to be completed in Fall 2023 and includes a 100-yard football field with lights, seating areas with charging stations, an outdoor classroom with amphitheater-style seating, as well as a water fountain.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

You’ll Love Ultimate Sioux Falls Legion Post 15 Pancake Breakfast

Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy