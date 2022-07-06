U of O students get hands-on experience at Oregon22 through Track Bureau

Port of Coos Bay and Oregon Coast Railriders to Bring Excursion Rides to the South End of the Coos Bay Rail Line – Included in the City of Coos Bay’s newsletter, July 1. The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders and the community to offer excursion rides on the southernmost portion of the Coos Bay Rail Line this summer. While the section of the line from Coos Bay to Coquille is not currently in service, the Port and its partners are excited to provide a recreational opportunity as we work to re-establish rail activity on that section of track. Trips will depart from Sturdivant Park in Coquille and run north for approximately eight miles to Coaledo Hill Road, returning to Sturdivant Park for a scenic 16-mile round trip experience. The Railriders will begin operating on this section of line starting Saturday, July 2 and will run every day until the end of October. Carts can accommodate up to four people, and it is anticipated that each excursion will include at least six carts. There will be three to four excursions running per day. Reservations can be made online or on site, however, on site ticket purchases will be available on a first come first served basis. The Oregon Coast Railriders were founded by Kim and Anita Metlen. Since 2014, they have have established operations in other areas of the Pacific Northwest, beginning in Joseph, Oregon. Since that time, they have initiated rides in Bay City, Wheeler, Shelton, and now on the south coast. The goal of the Railriders is to promote the Oregon Coast and contribute to its economic stability while sharing the splendor of the Oregon. To make a reservation or to learn more, please visit https://ocrailriders.com/. For specific questions, please call 541-910-0981.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO