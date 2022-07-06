ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U of O students get hands-on experience at Oregon22 through Track Bureau

By Angelina Dixson, KVAL.com Staff
kpic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — The World Athletics Championships have made the future career paths for some University of Oregon students clear as they're getting plenty of hands-on experience with a class called Track Bureau....

kpic.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

New health and safety precautions at Oregon Country Fair

VENETA, Ore. -- Love and peaches, and fair thee well: The Oregon Country Fair returns to western Oregon for the first time since the pandemic with new restrictions in place. "You've got to be vaccinated to actually work here. and I know that as guests come in, they either have to have a negative test from the day before or their vax card," said James Pemberton, media liaison for OCF.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational golf tournament to benefit Kidsports

Watch #LiveOnKMTR NBC 16 on Thursday morning for live coverage | Support Kidsports during the Justin Herbert Invitational. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert returns to Eugene to host a golf tournament to benefit Kidsports. The 2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational tees off Thursday morning at...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Country Fair to return for 2022

VENETA, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon Country Fair will be held near Veneta with a few changes to adjust to the post-pandemic world. The annual Oregon Country Fair is billed as a celebration of art, music, earth and family. This year will be the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VENETA, OR
kpic

World Athletics Championships medals revealed

EUGENE, Ore. — The medals that will be presented to athletes at the World Athletics Championships coming to Eugene July 15 -24 have been revealed. Oregon22 says that in addition to the full medal ceremonies with national anthems, medal-winning athletes will be presented with Instant Medals immediately after their finals. The Instant Medal, they say, will allow athletes to celebrate their victory "in the moment" and share that moment with family and friends.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Oregon#Journalism#Sports
kezi.com

Oregon Country Fair’s return set to make a splash in Veneta

VENETA, Ore. -- The population of the small town of Veneta, west of Eugene, is roughly 5,000. That figure is expected to double or triple later this week with the return of the Oregon Country Fair. For the first time since 2019 the Oregon Country Fair will be held near...
VENETA, OR
eugenedailynews.com

A unique, paid, full time job opportunity with EPD and City of Eugene!

Would you like a paid career supporting amazing people who are making our community safer and better? Apply today for the Senior Administrative Specialist position for the Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program. In this full-time, paid position, you will use your clerical, organizational, and interpersonal skills to support the City of Eugene, the Eugene Police Department, and our 70+ volunteers! Our volunteers serve in nearly every unit in the department and currently range in age from 20 to 89. In an average year, volunteers contribute over 15,000 hours of service. Come work with us and meet these incredible people who serve this City!
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Busy Eugene Airport to get even busier with Oregon22 games next week

EUGENE, Ore. — Summer is typically a busy time at the Eugene Airport. But it's going to be even more packed with track and field events, especially with the Oregon22 games next week as the World Athletics Championships come to town. How is the airport preparing? We investigated and...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Recreational Railroading, July 5

Port of Coos Bay and Oregon Coast Railriders to Bring Excursion Rides to the South End of the Coos Bay Rail Line – Included in the City of Coos Bay’s newsletter, July 1. The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders and the community to offer excursion rides on the southernmost portion of the Coos Bay Rail Line this summer. While the section of the line from Coos Bay to Coquille is not currently in service, the Port and its partners are excited to provide a recreational opportunity as we work to re-establish rail activity on that section of track. Trips will depart from Sturdivant Park in Coquille and run north for approximately eight miles to Coaledo Hill Road, returning to Sturdivant Park for a scenic 16-mile round trip experience. The Railriders will begin operating on this section of line starting Saturday, July 2 and will run every day until the end of October. Carts can accommodate up to four people, and it is anticipated that each excursion will include at least six carts. There will be three to four excursions running per day. Reservations can be made online or on site, however, on site ticket purchases will be available on a first come first served basis. The Oregon Coast Railriders were founded by Kim and Anita Metlen. Since 2014, they have have established operations in other areas of the Pacific Northwest, beginning in Joseph, Oregon. Since that time, they have initiated rides in Bay City, Wheeler, Shelton, and now on the south coast. The goal of the Railriders is to promote the Oregon Coast and contribute to its economic stability while sharing the splendor of the Oregon. To make a reservation or to learn more, please visit https://ocrailriders.com/. For specific questions, please call 541-910-0981.
COOS BAY, OR
Emerald Media

Breaking: Caleb Presley announces his commitment to the Oregon football team

Four-star cornerback Caleb Presley announced live on CBSSportsHQ that he was committing to the Oregon football team, on Tuesday. Presley is the highest ranked recruit out of Washington in the 2023 class. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior from Rainier Beach High School in Washington chose Oregon over Alabama, Michigan State, Texas...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Government-to-government deal on managing wildlife and natural resources announced between Coquille Tribe, State of Oregon

In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
OREGON STATE
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Carly Holmes injured in Sprint Car accident in Oregon

Sprint Car driver Carly Holmes was injured on Monday night during a race at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her brother Tanner gave an update on her condition on Facebook. Tanner has not provided a new update at the time of the publication. “Thank you to everyone that...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kpic

'Hamilton' tickets on sale now at the Hult Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Broadway hit musical Hamilton is coming to the Hult Center in Eugene this September, and tickets are on sale now. From September 13th through the 25th, you can "be in the room where it happens" and hear the story of American founding father, Alexander Hamilton. People...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Loon Lake opens for weekend day use beginning this weekend

NORTH BEND, Ore. - The Bureau of Land Management has announced the opening of weekend day use at Loon Lake Recreation Site. The day use area will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 8, 2022. "There is no potable water...
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy